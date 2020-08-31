New Cars and Bikes in India
Ather Energy Introduces Referral Program For 450 e-Scooter Owners To Encourage New Sales

Existing Ather 450 customers can share a referral code with their friends and family who want to purchase the electric scooter and avail monetary credits worth Rs. 2500 benefitting new and current owners.

The existing Ather 450 customers from the new program can share the referral code with new buyers

Highlights

  • Existing and new Ather 450 owners will benefit from the referall program
  • The waiting period for the Ather 450 is now down to just 3 weeks
  • Ather already has a two-wheeler exchange program to entice customers

Ather Energy has rolled out its new referral program for existing customers in a bid to entice new buyers. The company will be offering monetary benefits to new and existing owners to the tune of ₹ 2500 when current owners share a referral code with their friends and family to purchase the Ather 450. The new program is currently live in Bengaluru and Chennai, the two cities that Ather operates in, but we expect the company to extend the offer in other cities as well, as it expands operations later this year.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Increases Its Stake In Ather Energy With A Fresh Investment Of ₹ 84 Crore 

Ather 450

1.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ather 450 Price

0keh4ujc

The Ather 450 received its seventh Over-The-Air update earlier this year and is the brand's most affordable offering

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said "A lot of the Ather 450 owners have been referring new customers and it was time we rewarded their faith in our product and brand. Most of us look to others for product and service recommendations and these recommendations come with a high level of trust. Our community of owners and the Ather Forum have been our loudest supporters and our strongest critics, allowing us to grow and improve. We have built a solid foundation since the launch of the Ather 450, and a strong relationship with our customer base, and we are hoping to strengthen our community as we enter new markets with the Ather 450X in the coming months."

Ather Energy has confirmed that the monetary benefit will be given to customers as store credit that can be later availed to purchase different packages or services that the company has to offer. It's not clear though if the referral code is restricted to a one-time use per customer. We have reached out to Ather to know about the same and will update the piece as soon as we receive a response.

Also Read: Ather Energy Partners With CredR To Introduce Two-Wheeler Exchange Program

9v3ckgbo

Ather Energy also offers the 450 via its lease and two-wheeler exchange program

Furthermore, Ather has confirmed that the waiting period for the 450 e-scooter is now down to just three weeks from the date of payment by the customer. The Bengaluru-based company has rolled out several offers in recent months to increase sales, which includes a two-wheeler exchange program, lease program and now the referral program. The fiscal incentives announced by central and state governments are also expected to boost sales for the EV industry at large, benefitting the customer and manufacturers alike.

0 Comments

The Ather 450 electric scooter recently completed two years of sales in the country and has been well received. In fact, the well-packaged electric scooter coupled with the attractive price made for a strong case for those looking to transition from conventional two-wheelers to an electric-powered one. Ather is now looking to expand operations in Hyderabad next, followed by Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. It will also commence deliveries of the new 450X electric scooter in a few weeks from now.

