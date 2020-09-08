New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Atum 1.0 Electric Bike Launched; Priced At ₹ 50,000

The Atum 1.0 is a low speed e-bike with a maximum speed of 25 kmph and claimed range of 100 km on a single charge.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Atum 1.0 does not need to be registered, or requires a driving licence

Highlights

  • Battery has range of 100 km and can be charged under 4 hours
  • Top sped of 25 kmph, and doesn't require driving licence or registration
  • The Atum 1.0 can be purchased online through the company's website

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle start-up, Atumobile Private Limited, has launched the Atum 1.0 electric bike. The Atum 1.0 with its stripped back, minimalistic styling, is priced at ₹ 50,000, and is available across India through Atumobile's online portal. Powered by a 48V, 18.6 Ah portable lithium ion battery pack that charges in under 4 hours, the Atum 1.0 has a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge. The 250 W electric motor delivers a top speed of 25 kmph, the Atum 1.0 is approved by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and does not need to be registered, and neither does the person riding it require a driving licence.

Also Read: Polarity Smart Bikes Unveils Electric Bike Range Starting At ₹ 38,000

ekq3hb2o

The Atum 1.0 has a top speed of 25 kmph and is rated as a low-speed electric bike so doesn't require a driving licence or registration

After 3 years of hard work and a vision to introduce a sustainable way to commute, we're extremely delighted to launch the Atum 1.0. This vehicle is suited to address the ambitions of Indian customers, while serving purpose, style, and comfort. Powered by a lithium ion battery, Atum 1.0 has a space-saving configuration and offers a range that outperforms other electric bikes in the market. With zero emissions, we are confident that this product will captivate the market with its sustainable solution for short distance travel. We believe that Atum 1.0 is an important milestone in our larger commitment towards transforming India into a sustainable and environmentally responsible nation," said Vamsi Gaddam, Founder, Atumobile Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read: Hero Electric Joins Hands With Yamaha To Launch Lectro Electric Bike

4s7nle7k

The Atum 1.0 electric bike has a range of 100 km on a single charge

0 Comments

Atum 1.0 comes with a lightweight portable battery pack of 6 kg. Its easy to carry design allows the users to charge it anywhere using a normal three-pin socket. According to the company, the Atum 1.0 can cover 100 kilometres on a single charge, and consumes around 1 unit per charge, which translates to ₹ 7-10 per day for 100 km. Both the battery and the electric motor come with two years' warranty. The unique, minimalistic design of the Atum 1.0 is proprietary and has been built in-house. The e-bike features a digital display, as well as LED headlight, indicators and taillight.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Production Recovers; Up By 11% In August 2020 Maruti Suzuki Production Recovers; Up By 11% In August 2020
Top 10 Features Of The 2021 Mercedes S-Class Top 10 Features Of The 2021 Mercedes S-Class
Volkswagen Caddy California Unveiled In USA Volkswagen Caddy California Unveiled In USA
All-Electric Ride-Hailing Platform, Blusmart, Raises Rs. 51 Crores In Funding All-Electric Ride-Hailing Platform, Blusmart, Raises Rs. 51 Crores In Funding
Limited Edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X Extended To 30 Units Limited Edition Aprilia Tuono V4 X Extended To 30 Units
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work  Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant Last Week 37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant Last Week
Kawasaki Registers Trademark For Leaning Trike Kawasaki Registers Trademark For Leaning Trike
Audi Q2 Teased Ahead Of India Launch Audi Q2 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed
Honda CB1000X, CBR1000R Revealed In Latest Images Honda CB1000X, CBR1000R Revealed In Latest Images
2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced 2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced
MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh
Neato's Robotic Vacuum Uses The Same Tech As Autonomous Cars Neato's Robotic Vacuum Uses The Same Tech As Autonomous Cars
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed
Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities