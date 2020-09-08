The Atum 1.0 does not need to be registered, or requires a driving licence

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle start-up, Atumobile Private Limited, has launched the Atum 1.0 electric bike. The Atum 1.0 with its stripped back, minimalistic styling, is priced at ₹ 50,000, and is available across India through Atumobile's online portal. Powered by a 48V, 18.6 Ah portable lithium ion battery pack that charges in under 4 hours, the Atum 1.0 has a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge. The 250 W electric motor delivers a top speed of 25 kmph, the Atum 1.0 is approved by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and does not need to be registered, and neither does the person riding it require a driving licence.

After 3 years of hard work and a vision to introduce a sustainable way to commute, we're extremely delighted to launch the Atum 1.0. This vehicle is suited to address the ambitions of Indian customers, while serving purpose, style, and comfort. Powered by a lithium ion battery, Atum 1.0 has a space-saving configuration and offers a range that outperforms other electric bikes in the market. With zero emissions, we are confident that this product will captivate the market with its sustainable solution for short distance travel. We believe that Atum 1.0 is an important milestone in our larger commitment towards transforming India into a sustainable and environmentally responsible nation," said Vamsi Gaddam, Founder, Atumobile Pvt. Ltd.

Atum 1.0 comes with a lightweight portable battery pack of 6 kg. Its easy to carry design allows the users to charge it anywhere using a normal three-pin socket. According to the company, the Atum 1.0 can cover 100 kilometres on a single charge, and consumes around 1 unit per charge, which translates to ₹ 7-10 per day for 100 km. Both the battery and the electric motor come with two years' warranty. The unique, minimalistic design of the Atum 1.0 is proprietary and has been built in-house. The e-bike features a digital display, as well as LED headlight, indicators and taillight.

