Audi Q5 Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.05 Lakh

The limited-run variant gets edition-specific paint shades and darkened cosmetic bits on the exterior.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
08-Nov-22 12:24 PM IST
Audi Q5 Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.05 Lakh banner
Highlights
  • Special Edition Q5 gets cosmetic tweaks over the Technology variant
  • Priced about Rs 84,000 more than the standard Q5 Technology
  • Equipment carried over from the standard fully-loaded Q5

Audi has launched a new special edition of the Q5 SUV in India at a price of Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Based on the Q5 Technology, the special edition variant costs about Rs 84,000 more and gets some additional cosmetic add-ons over the standard variant.

The additional outlay gets you the option of two special edition specific paint shades – District Green and Ibis White. The chrome detailing on the exterior is also deleted in favour of black trimming with the mirror caps too finished in black. The silver-finished roof rails from the standard Q5 also make way for black-finished units. The special edition sits on 5-spoke diamond cut alloy wheels.

Q5 Special Edition gets two new paint shades along with blacked-out cosmetic elements

The cabin meanwhile is unchanged from the Q5 Technology with all the features carried over. Equipment on offer includes LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate opening, powered front seats, three-zone climate control, a 10-inch touchscreen, a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, B&O premium sound system and more.

Audi says buyers of the special edition will also be offered accessories such as running boards and Audi Ring Foil Silver at a special price.

There are no mechanical changes to the SUV with the special edition powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine good for 245 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard with power sent to all four wheels.

