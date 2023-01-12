Auto Expo 2023: MG 5 EV Makes India Debut

MG Motor India had a number of models on display at its stall at the Auto Expo 2023. One of these was the new MG 5 electric estate. Essentially a rebadged derivative of the Roewe Ei5 on sale in China, the MG5 Estate made its European debut in the second half of 2020 with the model receiving a facelift in mid-2021.

The latest iteration of the MG5 brings with it a more streamlined design than the previous model. The nose is characterised by sleek sweptback headlamps flanking a narrow closed-off grille and a clean bumper featuring a central air dam and angular vents on the sides. The clean design carries to the side with a clean flowing shoulder line extending to the rear. The rear is characterised by a clean uncluttered bumper, a raked rear windscreen and large tail lamps with Y-shaped LED light guides.

Also Read: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Makes Its India Debut - Auto Expo 2023

Inside, the cabin features a layered dashboard design with the use of soft-touch materials and a free-standing central touchscreen.

Also Read: MG 4 EV Showcased In India - Auto Expo 2023

In terms of size, the MG5 is similar to the Skoda Octavia measuring 4,600 mm long, 1,818 mm wide and 1,543 mm tall.

Globally the MG 5 is available with a choice of two battery packs – 50.3 kWh and 61.1 kWh – giving the estate a range of up to 400km per charge. It remains to be seen if MG will bring the 5 to India.