Auto Sales 2022: Renault India Reports 9% Drop In Annual Sales At 87,118 Units

Renault has released its sales data for the 2022 calendar year, and last year the company sold 87,118 vehicles in the Indian market. Compared to 2021, in India, the French carmaker saw a year-on-year decline of 9 per cent in sales, while the company's market share dropped by 0.7 per cent. India remained the company’s fifth-largest market globally, and Renault remains one of the leading European OEMs in the Indian market. Right now, the company has three models on sale in India – Kwid, Triber and Kiger, which collectively accounted for 6,126 units in December 2022.

Renault India's market share dropped by 0.7 per cent in 2022.

As for Renault’s global sales, between January and December 2022, the company sold 1,466,729 units worldwide, out of which 832,605 units were made in Europe, and 634,124 on international markets. This includes both passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles, in addition to cars sold by Renault Korea Motors, the French marque’s South Korean subsidiary. In fact, 43 per cent of its total sales came from outside Europe thanks to strong performance in Latin America (+8 per cent), Turkey (+23 per cent) and Morocco (+11 per cent). Having said that, compared to 1,619,642 vehicles sold in 2021, the company’s YoY annual sales declined 9.4 per cent.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Renault brand Chief Operating Officer, Fabrice Cambolive said, “The team delivered on our key priorities in 2022: the growing electrified market, the C-segment, the retail market. Our E-Tech range perfectly meets customers' expectations and places us as the third brand in Europe on the electrified market. In 2023, the growth of Renault will be ensured by our unique E-Tech range on the market, a full year of sales of Megane E-Tech electric and New Austral E-Tech, as well as 4 important launches with high-quality vehicles of which we are proud.”

The new Megane E-Tech electric, which was launched in the second half of 2022, accounted for 33,000 units in sales

In 2022, Renault also sold 228,000 electric vehicles in Europe becoming the 3rd leading electrified brand in the continent, with a 12 per cent YoY growth. The E-Tech range (BEV and Hybrid powertrains) now represents 39 per cent of Renault passenger cars sales in Europe in 2022, while the market average is 31 per cent. Last year, the company’s new Megane E-Tech electric, which was launched in the second half of 2022, accounted for 33,000 units in sales, while the company’s hybrid models like – Clio, Captur, and Arkana accounted for 117,000 units, witnessing 64 per cent growth YoY.

France, Renault’s home turf, remained the company’s largest market, accounting for 335,971 units in 2022. It was followed by Brazil (126,689 units), Germany (100,338 units) and Turkey (99,639 units) in the second, third and fourth spots, respectively.