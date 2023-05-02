Auto Sales April 2023: TVS Registers 4 Per Cent Growth In Sales

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has registered a four per cent growth for April 2023. During this period, the brand sold 306,224 units compared to 295,308 units in April 2022. Moreover, the brand saw an increase of five per cent in sales for the same period, with 280,022 units of total two-wheelers sold. Comparatively, in March 2023, the brand sold 10,928 units more than in April 2023.

TVS sold 152,365 units of its entire motorcycle portfolio in April 2023

To simplify it, TVS said that it sold 152,365 motorcycles in April 2023, whereas the brand sold only 139,027 motorcycles in April 2022. On the other hand, scooters saw a 5 per cent growth, with numbers increasing from 102,209 scooters sold in April 2022 to 107,496 units sold in April 2023.

The company's total exports registered sales of 71,663 units in April 2023 against 113,427 units in April 2022. Two-wheeler exports reported sales of 61,830 units in April 2023 as against 99,489 units in April 2022. In the domestic two-wheeler market, the brand grew 29 per cent, with sales increasing from 180,553 units in April 2022 to 232,956 units in April 2023. Moreover, the iQube electric scooter achieved a sales number of 6,227 e-scooters in April 2023 compared to only 1,420 units in April 2022. Also, the iQube has hit a sales milestone of 1 lakh units since it was first introduced in India.