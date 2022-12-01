  • Home
Auto Sales November 2022: Hyundai Registers 36.4 Per Cent Growth In Cumulative Sales

Hyundai Motor India registered cumulative sales of 64,004 units in November 2022, which is a growth of 36.4 per cent over November 2021.
Hyundai Motor India registered domestic sales of 48,003 units last month, which is a significant growth of 29.7 per cent over 37,001 units sold last year. Similarly, the exports too saw a massive growth of 61.5 per cent, with the company exporting 16,001 units last month, compared to 9,909 units in November last year. The company sold a total of 64,004 units in November 2022, which is a growth of 36.4 per cent over 46,910 units sold in November 2021. 

Commenting on November 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This year we have seen a sustained recovery and growth in demand for our most loved Hyundai cars. On the back of a strong festive season, we have achieved a high double digit growth in domestic sales in the last couple of months when compared to same period last year. With the launch of three new blockbuster SUVs in 2022 and strong demand for stellar models like Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios, Verna and Aura, we are well poised to achieve the highest ever domestic sales in 2022 since our inception in India. We would like to thank our customers for their continuous love and trust in Brand Hyundai.”

HMIL Sales

November-22

November-21

Growth

Domestic 

48 003

37 001

29.7%

Exports 

16 001

9 909 

61.5%

Cumulative 

64 004

46 910

36.4%

 

Hyundai Motor India has announced that it will open bookings for the IONIQ 5 electric crossover from December 20, 2022. The second electric car from Hyundai, will be launched in India at Auto Expo 2023. The upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5 will join the company's Hyundai Kona Electric and will be the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. With the new IONIQ 5, Hyundai will debut its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP in the country, which will spawn its future electric vehicles.

