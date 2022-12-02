Auto Sales November 2022: WardWizerd’s Joy e-Bike Sells 7,123 Electric Two-Wheelers, Reports 2X Growth

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., the parent company of electric two-wheelers brand, Joy e-Bike, has reported sales of 7,123 units in November 2022, its highest monthly sales ever. Compared to the 3,290 electric two-wheelers sold during the same month in 2021, the company saw over two-fold year-on-year growth of 116 per cent last month. At the same time, compared to the 1,255 EVs sold in October 2022, WardWizard witnessed more than 5X month-on-month growth of 468 per cent in November 2022.

Commenting on Joy e-Bike’s sales performance, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said “With improved supply chain and consistent market expansion, we have been able to reach maximum customers, achieving another sale milestone. Our robust product portfolio and market presence have supported us to add new customers to the family, making the Joy e-bike one of the most preferred EV brands. As customer purchasing sentiments are inclining towards EVs to meet their daily mobility needs, we are confident of carrying the same sales momentum in the coming months.”

As for the company’s year-to-date (YTD) sales, between April and November period of the current fiscal year, WardWizard sold 25,093 units in India. The company has witnessed a growth of 85 per cent compared to the 13,480 electric two-wheelers sold during the same period in FY2021-22.

During the last quarter, which ended on September 30, 2022, the company clocked its highest-ever revenue numbers as well, achieving a revenue of Rs.63.97 crore. Compared to Rs. 33.51 crore revenue generated during the same quarter in FY2022, the company saw a growth of 90 per cent.