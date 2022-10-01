Auto Sales September 2022: Skoda Reports Sales Of 3,543 Units

Skoda Auto reported sales of 3,543 units in the month of September 2022. Sales were up 17% year on year – up from 3,027 units, though month-on-month sales were down for the second month in a row. Sales declined about 16% as compared to August 2022 – down from 4,222 units in the month.

Commenting on the sales performance, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “We are absolutely delighted to continue the success story of Škoda’s Biggest Year in India. This is an excellent result and a great recognition of all the hard work of our team and our dealer partners. The Kushaq and Slavia models have been successfully established in the market and drive the sales impetus. In addition, our D-Segment products like the Octavia and Superb are leading their respective categories. Our focus is now on further enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing Škoda customer touchpoints across India.”

Skoda attributes its sales growth in part to the launch of its new India 2.0 range of models

Skoda is set to record its best year ever in terms of sales in India in 2022 with cumulative sales for the year now having crossed the 40,000-unit mark. The company had sold 37,568 units in India this calendar year at the end of August.

Skoda attributed its growth in sales to the launch of its India 2.0 range of models – the Kushaq and Slavia – and the brand’s expanding reach. The carmaker is eyeing reaching 250 touchpoints across India by the end of the year.

The company also said that India was its third largest market globally after Germany and the Czech Republic.