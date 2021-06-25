Bajaj Auto Trademarks The Name Freerider In India

  • Home
According to a recent listing on the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's Patent Design and Trademarks website, Bajaj Auto had registered the name 'Freerider' in India.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
25-Jun-21 02:36 PM IST
  • Freerider could be the name of Bajaj's new electric two-wheeler
  • The names Bajaj Fluor and Bajaj Fluir were also trademarked earlier
  • Bajaj Auto has received a positive response for its electric Chetak

According to a recent listing on the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's Patent Design and Trademarks website, Bajaj Auto had registered the name 'Freerider' in India. The listing says that the Pune-based two-wheeler manufacturer applied for the trademark on March 1, 2021, and it was approved and accepted on June 21, 2021. While currently there are no indications about which product this new name will be used for, however, speculations dictate that it could be the official name for Bajaj's upcoming electric two-wheeler, which is rumoured to be a motorcycle.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Trademarks The Names Fluor and Fluir In India

1o60fifg

Bajaj's upcoming electric two-wheeler, which is rumoured to be a motorcycle, could be named Freerider

Interestingly, earlier in May 2021, the company had trademarked the names Bajaj Fluor and Bajaj Fluir in India, and they too are expected to be possible names for the upcoming electric two-wheeler. Now the broader description given on the listing does include 'Electric Vehicles', however, it also mentions Two Wheelers, Motorcycles, Scooters, Three Wheelers, and Four Wheelers among other parts and components. However, we would say that the possibility of the names being used for an electric scooter or a motorcycle are much higher.

k9d7kpa

Bajaj has received a positive response for the Chetak electric scooter in India

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Review

Currently, the only electric vehicle in the company's line-up is the Chetak electric scooter, and Bajaj has received a positive response for it. However, given the current push for electric mobility in the country, the company is looking at expanding its EV portfolio. And this is where the new electric bike comes. It is too early to speculate which will be the official name for Bajaj's upcoming electric two-wheeler. Also, just because a company trademarks a name does not mean it will launch a product with that name. For now, we will have to wait and watch.

