Bajaj Auto Trademarks The Names Fluor and Fluir In India

We believe these names could be used for Bajaj's upcoming electric two-wheeler

Bajaj Auto Limited has recently trademarked the names Bajaj Fluor and Bajaj Fluir in India. According to the listings on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Patent Design & Trademarks website, the company registered to trademark both the names in February 2021, and they were approved in March 2021. Now, interestingly, the name Fluor means something fluorescent, while, on the other hand, in Spanish, the word Fluir means to flow. And we believe these could be possible names for Bajaj's upcoming electric two-wheeler.

Now, the broader description given on the Patent Design & Trademarks website does mention 'Electric Vehicles'. However, it also mentions Two Wheelers, Motorcycles, Scooters, Three Wheelers, and Four Wheelers among other parts and components. However, we would speculate that the possibility of the names being used for an electric scooter or a motorcycle are much higher. Especially given the current push for electric mobility, and the positive response the company has received for its existing electric scooter Bajaj Chetak.

Right now, it is too soon to speculate anything else about the new Bajaj vehicle that could get either of these two names. Furthermore, just because a company trademarks a name does not mean it will launch a product with that name. They could be used for an upcoming product, or maybe some unknown future product or the name could not be used at all.

Bajaj Auto has received a positive response for its existing electric scooter Chetak, which offers a range of 80 km on a single charge.

As for the company's existing electric scooter, the Bajaj Chetak delivers around 3.8 kW of continuous power (roughly around 5 bhp), and there's 16.2 Nm of peak torque. It is an automatic scooter of course and has an indicated top speed of about 70 kmph. The Chetak has a range of 80 km on a single charge.

