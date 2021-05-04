carandbike logo
search

Bajaj Auto Trademarks The Names Fluor and Fluir In India

According to the listings on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Patent Design & Trademarks website, Bajaj Auto has registered the names Fluor and Fluir in February 2021, and they were approved in March 2021.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
We believe these names could be used for Bajaj's upcoming electric two-wheeler expand View Photos
We believe these names could be used for Bajaj's upcoming electric two-wheeler

Highlights

  • The names Bajaj Fluor and Bajaj Fluir have been trademarked in India
  • The new names could be used for Bajaj's upcoming electric two-wheeler
  • Bajaj Auto has received a positive response for its electric Chetak

Bajaj Auto Limited has recently trademarked the names Bajaj Fluor and Bajaj Fluir in India. According to the listings on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Patent Design & Trademarks website, the company registered to trademark both the names in February 2021, and they were approved in March 2021. Now, interestingly, the name Fluor means something fluorescent, while, on the other hand, in Spanish, the word Fluir means to flow. And we believe these could be possible names for Bajaj's upcoming electric two-wheeler.

Also Read: Bajaj Overtakes Hero In April 2021 Monthly Motorcycle Sales

9a71qu2o

Interestingly, the name Fluor means something fluorescent, while, on the other hand, in Spanish, the word Fluir means to flow

Now, the broader description given on the Patent Design & Trademarks website does mention 'Electric Vehicles'. However, it also mentions Two Wheelers, Motorcycles, Scooters, Three Wheelers, and Four Wheelers among other parts and components. However, we would speculate that the possibility of the names being used for an electric scooter or a motorcycle are much higher. Especially given the current push for electric mobility, and the positive response the company has received for its existing electric scooter Bajaj Chetak.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours

Right now, it is too soon to speculate anything else about the new Bajaj vehicle that could get either of these two names. Furthermore, just because a company trademarks a name does not mean it will launch a product with that name. They could be used for an upcoming product, or maybe some unknown future product or the name could not be used at all.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Gets A Price Hike Of Up To ₹ 27,620

uk3dr6r

Bajaj Auto has received a positive response for its existing electric scooter Chetak, which offers a range of 80 km on a single charge.

0 Comments

As for the company's existing electric scooter, the Bajaj Chetak delivers around 3.8 kW of continuous power (roughly around 5 bhp), and there's 16.2 Nm of peak torque. It is an automatic scooter of course and has an indicated top speed of about 70 kmph. The Chetak has a range of 80 km on a single charge.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Bajaj Bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Seat
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Tank
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Engine
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulser 125 Disc
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
    Pulsar Ns 200 Perimeter Frame
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
    Pulsar Ns 200 Power Performance
  • Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
    Pulsar Ns 200 Monosuspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Suspension
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Disc
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Disc
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Engine
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 Engine
  • Ct100 Vgal 02
    Ct100 Vgal 02
  • Ct100 Vgal 03
    Ct100 Vgal 03
  • Ct100 Vgal 04
    Ct100 Vgal 04
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Body Color
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Single Channal Abs
  • Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Super Wide Rear Tyre
  • Red
    Red
  • 0 1
    0 1
  • Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
    Bajaj Pulsar Ns1602
  • Pulsar Rear Suspension
    Pulsar Rear Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front Suspension
    Bajaj Pulsar 180 Front Suspension
  • Bajaj Pulsar 180 Exhaust
    Bajaj Pulsar 180 Exhaust
  • Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
    Bajaj Platina 110 Side View
  • Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
    Bajaj Comfortec Superior Front
  • Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
    Bajaj Comfortec Directional Tyre
  • Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
    Bajaj Comfortec Rubber Footpads
x
Ola Electric Future Factory Construction In Full Swing Ahead Of Launch This Year
Ola Electric Future Factory Construction In Full Swing Ahead Of Launch This Year
Exclusive: EeVe Soul Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
Exclusive: EeVe Soul Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
Bajaj Overtakes Hero In April 2021 Monthly Motorcycle Sales
Bajaj Overtakes Hero In April 2021 Monthly Motorcycle Sales
Tata Altroz And Nexon Likely To Get Updated Infotainment Units; Images Leaked
Tata Altroz And Nexon Likely To Get Updated Infotainment Units; Images Leaked
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities