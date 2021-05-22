carandbike logo
Bentley Celebrates 75 Years Of Manufacturing Cars In Crewe

Bentley marks 75 year anniversary since the Bentley Mark VI was the first model to roll off the Crewe production line in 1946

The Bentley Mark V stands proudly on display at Bentley's famous Pyms Lane factory expand View Photos
Bentley Motors is celebrating 75 years of car production from the company's factory in Crewe, England. During this 75 year period, 197,086 luxury cars - 97 per cent of Bentley's entire production - have been handcrafted, an extraordinary milestone when considered that just 38,933 were built before modern day models such as the Continental GT and Bentayga were introduced from the turn of the century.

The company aims to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, with the Crewe factory climate positive thereafter.

Commenting on the significant achievement, Peter Bosch, Bentley's Member of the Board for Manufacturing, said, "For 75 years Crewe has been synonymous with luxury car manufacturing - a global showcase of craftsmanship and quality. In that time, our colleagues have produced some of the world's most iconic and desirable products, including cars for global royalty and unique personal commissions."

Although Bentley's history dates back to 1919, Crewe became part of the luxury marque's story in 1938; the Pyms Lane site transforming from potato fields to a significant manufacturing base for the Merlin aeroplane engines, a key pillar of the war efforts. Selected due to its strong transport links and ready supply of skilled labour, at peak in 1943, the Crewe factory employed over 10,000 people.

With car production having ceased in the war years, the former home of the company in Derby was committed to building new-era jet engines in 1946, meaning a new location was required. Colleagues had to be retrained in techniques necessary for car manufacture, such as painting, anti-corrosion preparation, body mounting and woodwork.

The Bentley Mark VI became the first car to be built entirely at Bentley's Crewe works and the first to be offered with a pressed-steel body shell as standard. Arguably the biggest change to Pyms Lane, Crewe, took place in 1998, following the acquisition of Bentley by the Volkswagen Group. The Group immediately invested significantly to modernise the factory and transformed the company into the one that exists today, creating a platform for an illustrious period in the history of Bentley Motors.

Over the coming weeks, Bentley's subsequent investment in Pyms Lane will be realised with the opening of an Engineering Test Centre and R&D building - both of which will further support Bentley's journey towards electrification.

Bentley will move to full electrification - PHEV or BEV only - by 2026

The ambitious plans Bentley has for car production were outlined as part of its ground-breaking Beyond100 strategy. The company aims to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, with the Crewe factory climate positive thereafter.

Bentley will move to full electrification - PHEV or BEV only - by 2026, then switch the entire model range to battery electric vehicles by 2030. The industry-leading Beyond100 strategy will transform every aspect of the business as Bentley accelerates into its second century of luxury car production.

