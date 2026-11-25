Bentley Torcal EV India Launch In 2027
- Torcal offered in standard and S guise in global markets
- 113 kWh battery offers up to 600 km range
- India launch in 2027
Months after its global debut, Bentley’s first electric SUV is set to launch in India next year. As per PTI, Bentley CEO and Chairman Frank-Steffen Walliser confirmed that the electric SUV will launch in India in 2027 via the CBU route.
Also read: Bentley Torcal Revealed As Brand’s First EV With 600 Km Range
Sharing its underpinnings with the Porsche Cayenne Electric, the Torcal features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain as standard. There are two versions to pick from - the standard or the more performance-focused S. The standard version churns out 810 bhp and 1194 Nm, enabling it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 sec before hitting a top speed of 250 kmph. With Launch Control enabled, the Torcal S boosts output to 875 bhp and 1,350 Nm and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 sec. Top speed for the Torcal S stands at 260 kmph.
As standard, the Torcal gets a 113 kWh battery pack and runs on an 800V electrical architecture. Bentley claims a maximum WLTP range of up to 600km. Using a 400 kW charger, the battery can go from 10 to 80 per cent in 16 minutes, while 161 km of range can be added in seven minutes (claimed).
Also read: 2027 Bentley Flying Spur Debuts With Continental GT-Like Face, 671 bhp V8 PHEV Option
Compared to other contemporary Bentleys, the Torcal gets a slightly more squared-off front end and drops the familiar circular headlamp design. The EV gets an enclosed grille featuring made up of illuminated crystal diamonds, with clear-centred elements on the standard car and black-filled diamonds on the S. The grille surround is illuminated, and the daytime running lamps are positioned above the main headlamps.
At the rear, notable design elements include a prominent rear haunch and slim rectangular tail lamps featuring diamond-pattern elements within.
The cabin sticks to Bentley's familiar approach, with the dashboard retaining the brand's wing-inspired design. Physical controls remain on the centre console and steering wheel, while leather, wood, aluminium, and wool run throughout the interior. Some elements, such as the curved OLED central touchscreen, are common with the Cayenne Electric.
Source: PTI
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