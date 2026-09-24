Bentley Torcal Revealed As Brand’s First EV With 600 Km Range
- Torcal gets a 113kWh battery and up to 600km WLTP range
- First production Bentley to feature the brand’s redesigned emblem
- Gets two electric motors, one on each axle
It has taken Bentley 107 years to build its first electric car. The British luxury carmaker has revealed the Torcal, a new electric SUV that becomes its fourth model line, alongside the Bentayga, Continental and Flying Spur. It will be offered in standard and S versions, with up to 600 km of claimed WLTP range and as much as 875 bhp in its most powerful form. The Torcal shares its platform with the Porsche Cayenne Electric and is also the first model to boast the brand’s new emblem.
Bentley Torcal: Powertrain and Battery Pack
The Torcal gets power from two permanent-magnet synchronous motors, one on each axle. The standard version churns out 810 bhp and 1,194 Nm, enabling it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 sec before hitting a top speed of 250 kmph. The Torcal S increases output to 875 bhp and 1,350 Nm when Launch Control is active. It can complete the 0-100 kmph run in 2.9 sec and has a top speed of 260 kmph.
The battery has a net capacity of 113 kWh and runs on an 800V electrical architecture. Bentley claims a maximum WLTP range of 600km. Using a 400 kW charger, the battery can go from 10 to 80 per cent in 16 minutes, while 161 km of range can be added in seven minutes (claimed).
Also Read: 2027 Bentley Flying Spur Debuts With Continental GT-Like Face, 671 bhp V8 PHEV Option
Bentley Torcal: Exterior
Now to the way it looks. The Torcal takes Bentley's traditional upright grille and gives it a new interpretation. The squared-off grille is made up of illuminated crystal diamonds, with clear-centred elements on the standard car and black-filled diamonds on the S.
The front end is relatively sharp for an electric SUV, while the long wheelbase and short overhangs give it a substantial stance. At the rear, a raised section behind the cabin takes inspiration from the coachbuilt Bentleys of the 1930s. The LED tail-lights also feature a diamond pattern, while it sports pronounced rear haunches and flared wheel arches.
The standard Torcal rides on 21-inch wheels, while the S comes with 22-inch wheels as standard. The Torcal S gets its own set of cosmetic changes, including black exterior trim, dark rear lamps, red brake callipers, S badging, sports pedals and Piano Black veneer.
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The Torcal is also the first production Bentley to wear the company's recently redesigned emblem. Its name comes from El Torcal de Antequera, a rock formation in Spain, akin to other cars in the carmaker's lineup.
Bentley Torcal: Interior
The cabin sticks to Bentley's familiar approach, with the dashboard retaining the brand's wing-inspired design. Physical controls remain on the centre console and steering wheel, while leather, wood, aluminium, and wool run throughout the interior.
The front seats get 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation, adjustable bolsters and massage as standard. Optional bits here include Bentley's Postural Adjust and Smart Seat Climate systems, which make continuous adjustments to the seat and temperature settings. The Wellness Seat Specification takes the massage function further, extending it into the seat cushion. Towards the rear, it gets a power-fold function, a first for a Bentley.
Bentley Torcal: Features
The Torcal gets curved OLED displays, facial recognition for loading individual driver settings and a mobile device key that allows a smartphone to be used in place of the conventional key. An augmented-reality head-up display can project navigation directions and ADAS information into the driver's field of view. The SUV also comes with 25 radars, sensors and cameras for its driver-assistance and parking systems. The technology includes assistance for towing, parallel parking, remote parking through an app and more.
The Torcal also gets powered doors that can open and close automatically. There are two audio systems. The standard setup has 16 speakers and 620W, while the optional Naim system gets 28 speakers, 1,780W, Dolby Atmos, seat shakers and speakers integrated into the front headrests.
Bentley Torcal: Hardware
The Torcal gets fully active suspension with adaptive two-valve dampers. Each damper can be adjusted independently in response to road and driver inputs, while the system also handles body roll without anti-roll bars.
All-wheel steering is standard, with the rear wheels able to turn by up to five degrees. Braking is handled by 420mm front and 370mm rear iron discs. A carbon-silicon-carbide brake package is also available, with 440mm front and 410mm rear discs.
Bentley Torcal: Sound
Bentley has created a dedicated sound for the Torcal rather than simply trying to reproduce the noise of an internal-combustion engine. The Dynamic Symphony uses recordings of real instruments, including drums, viola and bass guitar, with its volume and character changing according to vehicle speed and torque demand.
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