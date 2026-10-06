Honda Elevate Facelift Launch Today: New Features Expected
- Gets a redesigned fascia.
- Will retain the 1.5L iVTEC Engine.
- Sports 17-inch alloy wheels.
Today, Honda Cars India will launch the highly anticipated Elevate facelift, and from the teasers shown so far, it's clear the SUV will feature some important changes. The booking amount is set at Rs 21,000. With the SUV’s launch just a few hours away, let’s see what we can expect.
Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 6 Launch
Honda Elevate Facelift: What We Know So Far
The facelift will get some minor design changes on the exterior. The SUV will feature connected DRLs and tail-lights, along with a redesigned grille, bumpers and headlights, as seen in the earlier teasers. Moreover, the teasers reveal that the Honda logo on the front will now be placed on the hood instead of the grille.
However, the LED headlamps, eyebrow-style DRLs and 17-inch alloy wheels appear to remain unchanged from the current Elevate.
Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 6 Launch, Bookings Open
There are not many details available about the interior, but we can speculate that it could get electrically adjustable and ventilated seats, a 360-degree cameras, dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Ambient lighting will also be added across the dashboard and door panels.
We can also expect a new look for the seats, along with refreshed trim accents. The ADAS suite could also be revamped, with more features added to the list.
Under the hood, the Elevate facelift will continue with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic with paddle shifters. Power and torque are expected to remain unchanged at 119 bhp and 145 Nm.
Currently, the Honda Elevate is priced from Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh, ex-showroom. With the additional equipment, the facelift could command a premium over the outgoing model.
Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs.Read all latest news and reviews from Sarthak Mahajan →
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