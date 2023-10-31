Bentley Unveils Mulliner 100 Anniversary Collection In Zurich
Bentley Motors is marking the 100 anniversary of its Zurich retail partner, Schmohl AG, with a special collection of luxury cars. This 100 Anniversary Collection comprises of four Bentley models: the Bentayga S luxury SUV, the Flying Spur Speed sedan, the Continental GT, and the GTC Speed grand tourers.
All vehicles in the 100 Anniversary Collection are handcrafted by Mulliner, Bentley's bespoke and personalisation division, in Crewe, England. For this particular range, Mulliner has created a new exterior paint called Slate Blue Metallic, along with a corresponding Slate Blue Metallic Styling Specification. Additionally, each car is equipped with personalised '100' welcome lamps, with the Flying Spur Speed, GT, and GTC Speed models featuring a boot lid spoiler. These welcome lamps illuminate as the driver and passengers enter or exit the 100 Anniversary Collection vehicles.
Inside the cabins of these special edition cars, you'll find Cognac main hide and Beluga secondary hide with Diamond Quilt contrast stitching. The seats are adorned with personalised embroidered '100' headrest emblems. The dashboard and doors are enhanced with a Piano Black over Copper Stone dual finish veneer, and the brightwork features Diamond Knurling Specification as standard.
Balazs Rooz, Regional Director of Bentley Motors Europe says, “A centenary is a key milestone and a special celebration. Schmohl AG was formed in 1923, the same year the Bentley 3 Litre became the brand’s first car to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, setting the fastest lap in the process. The new 100 Anniversary Collection cars reflect a proud partnership with Bentley, offering unique features to honour our special relationship.” He further added, “We are delighted to be celebrating this milestone with Bentley Zurich who have been with us since 1950. Switzerland is an important market for Bentley Motors Europe and with this collection, we honour and highlight our achievements over the years. At the same time, with our Beyond100 strategy, we are also looking forward towards an electrified range by 2024.”
On the mechanical front, the company has not made any changes to the vehicles.
