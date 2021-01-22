Bharat-Benz And Motherson Collaborate To Provide Logistics For COVID-19 Vaccine Transportation

The COVID-19 vaccination drive has just begun in India and the next thing authorities are trying is to make it accessible for masses as soon as possible. While a lot of testing and mass production is still underway, the next big challenge is its rapid and safe transportation. And stepping forward to achieve that goal, Daimler India owned Bharat-Benz and Motherson Group have collaborated to provide logistics for these vaccines, ensuring a safe setting where they are not ruined. Both companies have come up a new 'BSafe Express' reefer trucks to safely transport these vaccines across India.

Also Read: Daimler Starting Year With Optimism After Strong Finish To 2020

The 'BSafe Express' ensures safe transportation of the vaccine.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director, and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, "The combination of a strong, reliable chassis with a lightweight, insulated reefer and state-of-the-art connectivity device makes BharatBenz's 'BSafe Express' the perfect solution to India's cold-chain infrastructure challenge. With this truck, we can deliver vaccines in perfect condition to even the most remote destinations, bringing hope of a return to normalcy to over 1.3 billion people."

Also Read: Daimler India Launches Start-Up Sparks, A Platform For Early Stage Start-Ups To Pitch Their Ideas

Authorities are trying to make available the vaccines to masses as soon as possible.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Group said, "Motherson has delivered on its promise of providing a safe and reliable distribution solution for the COVID vaccine. Our innovative and integrated product enables temperature control and tamper monitoring which are critical to ensure effective distribution of the COVID vaccine across India. We hope that, together with our customers, we can contribute to the humanitarian need of bringing COVID under control as quickly as possible."

Also Read: Bharat-Benz Announces Coronavirus Relief Measures

Motherson Group's refrigerated container, which they call intelligent reefer, is made from Glass Reinforced Plastic, XPS Foam, and other materials that make it rigid, water-resistant, and non-corrosive, yet light-weight and highly insulated. The container can be assembled locally in as little as 96 hours, making it viable solution than conventional products which can take three or more weeks to deliver. With purpose-built IoT sensors integrated inside the container, fleet managers can monitor temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and tamper. They can also adjust the temperature as required and sound the alarm if they sense a problem. This further integrates with QR Code tracking of all stock on-board, so that users can check the location, status, and history of each package. The reefer is then mounted on the BharatBenz 2823R chassis which is equipped with BharatBenz's 'Truckonnect' telematics platform, enabling tracking of the consignment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.