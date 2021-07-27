Daimler India Begins Vaccinating Truck Drivers At Its Tamil Nadu Plant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicle (DICV), the makers of BharatBenz trucks, has begun free vaccination for truck drivers at the company's on-site vaccination centre in the Oragadam plant, near Chennai. The company is offering COVID-19 vaccines to both drivers of BharatBenz truck as well as other brands, and over 60 drivers were vaccinated on the first day. So far, the company has vaccinated 3000 employees and dependents, in addition to over 3000 supplier staff and third-party contractors at the on-site vaccination centre.

It was in May 2021 that Daimler India opened the vaccination centre at its manufacturing facility. Back then, the company said that it will have 5 vaccination booths at the facility, and it can process up to 250 people in a day. DICV says that within two months, the company achieved its mission of having ensured at least one dose for all medically eligible employees. Right now, it's aiming to achieve full, two-dose vaccination for both employees and dependents as soon as possible.

Commenting on the development, Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said "Vaccination is India's best hope for surviving the pandemic and returning to normalcy. We at DICV are proud to do our part to ensure the health and well-being of our employees and their loved ones by providing easy access to free, safe vaccination and a comprehensive support program. It is our honour to further extend vaccination support to all the truck drivers who help keep the world moving."

DICV claims that so far it has rolled out over 100 initiatives during the pandemic to support its stakeholders and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Its latest initiative, 'DICV Support Program for Dependents', offers extended medical coverage and financial support for families in the unlikely event of an employee's demise due to COVID-19. The policy provides long-term aid to the dependents of full-time employees, including either ex-gratia payout of Rs. 10 Lakhs or 2 years CTC, whichever is higher. The dependents will also receive an ex-gratia salary for three years. DICV is also extending financial support for education until graduation of up to 2 children per employee, along with medical insurance extension for up to five years and funeral & transportation expense reimbursement for dependents.