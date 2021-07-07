Daimler India Creates New Transformation Management Office Within Company To Drive Strategic Initiatives

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the creation of a new division within the company that will focus on driving transformation strategies. Called the Transformation Management Office (TMO), the new division will focus on four target areas - Drive maximum synergies, Steer digital transformation, Enhance customer service and Scale business offerings. To head this division, the company has also created a new position of "Chief Transformation Officer". DICV's current Chief Information Officer, Chulanga Perera has been appointed to lead TMO in the new position. He will function in a dual role until a new CIO is announced.

Commenting on this latest development, Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, DICV said, "Now more than ever, companies need to embrace change to ensure long-term prosperity. For the automotive industry, this will mean being ready for significant disruption in the areas of digitalization, sustainability, electrification and company culture. With our dedicated Transformation Management Office, we aim to drive DICV's next phase of growth and cement BharatBenz's position as a leader in the Indian CV industry."

Daimler India says that the new division will be responsible for driving transformational topics and strategic initiatives, particularly related to digitalisation, external partnerships, new business models, internal business processes and company culture. The transformation office consists of around 40 staff who will be responsible for ensuring strategic transformation company-wide.

As for the four target areas, TMO will firstly focus on expanding the business by commercializing new ideas, forming strategic partnerships, initiating growth, and facilitating management changes while developing the company's strategic initiatives. Secondly, the division will also focus on the digital landscape of the organisation by implementing use cases across DICV, enabling data-driven decision making through analytics, measuring the company's ability to go digital and increasing employee availability for added-value tasks.

TMO has also been tasked with enhancing the customer service experience. To that effect, the company plans to offer digital services through Connected Vehicles and other platforms, while aligning business services and delivery methods as per customer needs and market conditions. Furthermore, the new division will also take care of propelling business growth across various verticals such as Research & Development, IT, Customer Services, Supply Chain Management, Finance & Controlling, and more.