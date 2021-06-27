BharatBenz Introduces 'BSafe' Features On Bus Range To Prevent COVID-19 Infection

Daimler India Commercial Vehicle (DICV) has announced the introduction of 'BSafe' features on the BharatBenz range of buses in the country. The public transport buses will be equipped with special features aimed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection, the company said in a statement. The BharatBenz buses will get hands-free doors, sanitisers, and temperature sensors. The company says these features will help revive the demand for passenger buses in India.

Karl-Alexander Seidel, CEO and Head - Daimler Bus India at DICV, said, "In response to the need of the hour, our BharatBenz Bus fleet offers innovative solutions to mitigate virus transmission. These vehicles address people's apprehensions towards public transport by offering reassuring features in line with COVID safety and hygiene protocols. By equipping our products with 'BSafe' features such as hands-free doors, sanitiser and temperature sensors, we aim to revive the demand for passenger buses in India."

The BharatBenz buses will now come with a pneumatic door, hands-free sanitiser, a hands-free temperature sensor and a foot-operated trash can. In case a passenger boards the bus with a temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, an alert will be sent to the driver and a buzzer will sound. Furthermore, the bus entrance has been furnished with disinfectant mats to clean dirt off the feet of the passengers before they board the bus.

The new BharatBenz buses will come equipped with the disinfectant mat, anti-bacterial seat covers and even UV-Filter and air circulation kit

The BharatBenz buses will also come with two seat cover options. The first one is infection-proof and retains its anti-virus and anti-bacterial protection for up to 20 washes. The second seat cover option uses one-time-use disposable covers for passengers who want to avoid sitting on seats previously occupied by other people. The buses are also equipped with UV-Filter and Air circulation kit. The UV lamp kills up to 99.6 per cent of airborne viruses while the AC system circulates fresh air from outside, says the company.

To aid the safety of the driver, a glass partition has been integrated between the driver's cabin and the passenger cabin. DICV says that each driver gets a Covid safety kit that comprises N95 masks, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitisers, and anti-bacterial wipes. There are informative posters too about the dos and don'ts designed for precautions needed in today's times.