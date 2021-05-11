Daimler India Opens COVID-19 Vaccination Centre At Its Oragadam Plant For Local Community

Daimler India Commercial Vehicle (DICV) has announced opening a COVID-19 vaccination centre at its manufacturing facility in Oragadam, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The vaccination centre, which can process up to 250 people in a day, has been opened mainly to offer free coronavirus vaccines to Daimler India employees and the local community around the plant. Additionally, the company also plans to offer the vaccine free of cost to truck drivers of all brands at the facility. The centre will have five vaccination booths, and it will be open from Monday to Saturday, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

The company says that vaccination at the Daimler India facility will commence once doses become available and the vaccines will be administered by private hospital and government health personnel depending on availability. Anyone, who is 18 years and above, can apply to get the COVID-19 vaccine by registering through the Government of India's Co-WIN website like they do for any other vaccine centre. The facility also has a refreshments area, a post-vaccination lounge and seating for up to 300 people.

Earlier in January 2021, Daimler India owned BharatBenz and Motherson Group had announced collaborating to provide logistics for COVID-19 vaccines. The companies introduced their new 'BSafe Express' reefer trucks, to safely transport these vaccines across India. These were BharatBenz trucks equipped with Motherson Group's refrigerated container.

Apart from Daimler India, several other OEMs have announced relief measures to help tackle the second wave of the coronavirus. While brands like Bajaj Auto, Hyundai, Honda and TVS among others have pledged huge sums to assist in the fight against the pandemic. Whereas, others like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland has helping to address the problem of oxygen shortage in the country.

