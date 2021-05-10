Maruti Suzuki Ties Up With Two NCR Firms To Help Boost Production Of Oxygen PSA Plants

Maruti Suzuki India has officially announced that it has joined hands with two NCR based firms to boost the production of oxygen PSA generator plants. India's leading automaker said it has realised the importance of rapidly installing oxygen PSA generator plants, both for producing life-saving oxygen and reducing immense logistical difficulties. The carmaker established that these plants are being made by small-scale units with limited resources or the ability to scale up production. The Indo-Japanese carmaker was talking with these companies from May 1, 2021.

Maruti and its vendors would use their capabilities to rapidly scale up production

Maruti Suzuki said in an official statement, "We located two companies in the NCR area, Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd and SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd. They were flooded with orders but could manufacture only 5-8 plants a month. We decided to use our resources to help scale up their production."

The carmaker quickly reached an understanding with both the companies. Maruti and its vendors would use their capabilities to rapidly scale up production, while technology, quality, performance, as well as all commercial matters, would remain the responsibility of the two companies. Additionally, Maruti's involvement would be on a no-profit basis.

Airox Nigen Equipments is working with SKH Metals, a vendor of Maruti Suzuki India. The automaker managed to arrange new sources for Zeolite, which is an imported material and critical one for a PSA plant that will be airfreighted. Compressors are another important bought-out component. The NCR-based Airox firm has already reached an output of one PSA plant a day. This number is expected to be scaled by up to 4 per day this month itself. Do note, output in May is expected to be around 50 to 60 plants.

A separate Maruti Suzuki team is working to ensure that the plants when produced are installed and commissioned as soon as possible.

On the other hand, SAM Gas Projects Pvt Ltd is being assisted by another Maruti Suzuki vendor, JBML. However, the carmaker is assisting with all critical inputs. The company is expected to produce 20-30 plants this month. Maruti and its vendors will procure oxygen plants from these two companies and donate them for medical use.

The carmaker further said, "A separate MSIL team is working to ensure that the plants when produced are installed and commissioned as fast as possible. The top management is involved in coordinating and monitoring this activity and hopes that it will make some difference in the national fight against COVID-19."

