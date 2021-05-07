Top 10 Cars Sold In April 2021; Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Leads The Chart With Over 18,600 Units

Automotive insights and analytics provider, JATO Dynamics India, has released its list of top 10 cars sold in India, in the month of April 2021. Like the previous month, this time too we only have two carmakers in the Top 10 list - Maruti Suzuki India, and Hyundai Motor India, and the former has taken a majority of the real estate on the chart with 7 models - WagonR, Swift, Alto, Baleno, Dzire, Eeco, and Vitara Brezza. Hyundai India, on the other hand, has 3 models in the top 10 list - the Creta, Grand i10 Nios, and the Venue. According to Jato India, the collective sales from the top 10 cars accounted for 50 per cent of April's total PV sales.

The best-selling car in April 2021 was the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which accounted for 18,656 units, compared to a month ago, when it was at the third position. The Swift, on the other hand, which was at the top spot in March 2021, came down to the second position at 18,316 units. As for the Maruti Suzuki Alto, it jumped up one spot to become India's third-highest selling car in April 2021 at 17,303 units.

The Baleno, which was the second best-selling car in March 2021, came down two positions to the fourth spot at 16,384 units. This time around, even the Maruti Suzuki Dzire managed to breach the top 5 list, jumping up two spots to the fifth position at 14,073 units. However, this time around, the Hyundai Creta had to step down a spot to the sixth position accounting for 12,483 units. At the same time Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios managed to climb two steps up to the seventh position at 11,540 units.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco van came down two spots to the eighth position at 11,469 units, while the Hyundai Venue climbed up one spot taking the ninth position at 11,245 units. At the same time, its rival, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza came down two spots to the tenth position this time at 11,220 units.

