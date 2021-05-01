Auto Sales April 2021: Hyundai Sells 49,002 Units In The Domestic Market

Hyundai Motor India has released its sales figures for the month of April 2021. The South Korean automaker recorded cumulative sales of 59,203 units last month. The carmaker sold 49,002 units in the domestic market. Moreover, the exports stood at 10,201 units in April 2021. Do note, the company couldn't sell vehicles last year in April, as the entire nation went into a lockdown that was announced to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Compared to March 2021, when Hyundai's cumulative sales stood at 64,621 units, the company witnessed a de-growth of over 8 per cent in Month-on-Month (M-O-M) sales. The automaker also saw a drop of around nine per cent in M-O-M exports compared to 12,021 units exported in March 2021. However, the company saw a marginal decline of 6.8 per cent in Month-on-Month (M-O-M) domestic numbers.

Commenting on the April 2021 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has always been trying its best to give back to society in whichever way possible. Our global vision of 'Progress for Humanity' inspires us to build a strong, healthy and sustainable ecosystem for society and communities. In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with the nation and are continuing all efforts to support the affected. We remain committed to our customers by ensuring excellence in both products and services. While our efforts presently focus primarily on supporting the lives and livelihood of people, we have also received positive sales results in April 2021."

