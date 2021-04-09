Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar SUV Will Create A New Segment, Says Tarun Garg

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch its newest SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar soon. Expected to be launched in May 2021, the upcoming SUV is the three-row version of the existing second-generation Hyundai Creta. Now, this concept itself is not new to us, MG Motor India did the same with the Hector Plus, and later Tata launched the Safari, which is the 3-row version of the Harrier. However, speaking to carandbike on Freewheeling with SVP, Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing and Service at Hyundai Motor India said that he believes the Alcazar will create a new segment in the market.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar: The First Encounter

Answering a question regarding the positioning of the new 7-seater SUV, Tarun Garg said, "When a product comes, it creates a segment. This is what Creta did in 2015, this is what i20 did, in fact, this is what Santro did in 1998. We very strongly believe that the Alcazar is going to do the same thing."

While products like the Safari and Hector Plus are fairly new, there have been other 7-seater SUVs in the market like the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner, however, they have never been big volume churners for their respective brands. So, sharing his views on the demand for 7-seater SUVs, Garg said, "Probably, because there are not too many products that exist in the market, that is why the market size is small. But if you start looking at the current market size, and try to have a market share target, then that really restricts your position. We have always believed that once such a strong product, and if there exists a market, the market will expand and this is what we are hoping Alcazar is going to do for us."

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Revealed; Engine Specifications And Other Details Out

The Hyundai Alcazar gets a longer wheelbase than the Creta by 150 mm and revised styling

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Alcazar: What To Expect

While a lot of details about the upcoming Alcazar are yet to be revealed, Hyundai has confirmed that the SUV will have a 2760 mm wheelbase, which is 150 mm longer than Creta's wheelbase. At the same time, it will borrow a few elements like the LED headlights, alloy wheels and other design cues from its 5-seater sibling. Under the hood, it will come with a new 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Both engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.