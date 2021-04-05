All-New Hyundai Alcazar: What To Expect

The all-new Hyundai Alcazar is set to make its global debut in India, this week, with the company planning to unveil the SUV on April 8, 2020. Essentially the 3-row, 7-seater version of the second-generation Hyundai Creta, this concept is not entirely new to use. MG Motor India did it first with the launch of the Hector Plus, and later Tata came out with the Safari, which is the 3-row version of the Harrier. Now as the company gears up to officially reveal the new Hyundai Alcazar, here's all that you can expect from the new 2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV.

Design and Styling

The rear-three-quarter of the Hyundai Alcazar is expected to see the maximum change in terms of design and styling

Visually, the Hyundai Alcazar is expected to remain very much identical to the Creta, however, it will come with its own individual characteristics. The SUV will be longer to accommodate the third row, however, we do not expect to see any change in wheelbase. The rear-three-quarter is expected to see the maximum change in terms of design and styling, including a new quarter glass, new alloy wheels, and it's also likely to get a redesigned tail section with new LED taillamps, a revised tailgate and more. Some of these features were also shown in the recently released teaser for the Alcazar. The front section will be more in line with the Creta, however, we do expect to see a new grille, along with tweaked headlamps and bumper among other changes.

Features and Cabin

Hyundai will offer new cabin trim options with some minor tweaks, however, the biggest update will be the addition of the third row

The cabin is likely to remain identical to the Creta, especially the dashboard with the larger touchscreen infotainment system featuring the Hyundai's BlueLink connected car system along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We also expect to see the same flat-bottom steering wheel, ventilated seats, and 360-degree camera among other features. Now the teaser image doesn't reveal a panoramic sunroof, however, given the fact that the Creta gets one, we expect the production-spec Alcazar to get one as well. It's also possible that Hyundai will offer new cabin trim options with some minor tweaks, however, the biggest update will be the addition of the third row. While the second row is likely to get a bench seat, Hyundai might offer captain seats as an option given the current trend.

The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV is expected to borrow its engine options from the existing Creta

Engine and Transmission

While the official details are yet to be revealed, we expect the all-new Hyundai Alcazar to borrow its mechanicals from its younger sibling - the Creta. The 5-seater Creta is currently offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The naturally aspirated petrol engine gets the option of either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) automatic unit, while the turbo petrol version comes with a 7-speed DCT automatic as standard. As for the diesel option, Hyundai offers the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Launch, Price and Competition

Hyundai Motor India is likely to launch the new Alcazar by mid-2021 and it will be priced somewhere between ₹ 13 lakh to ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete with the aforementioned MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari, along with the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500.

