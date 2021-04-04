2021 Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV Showcased In A Unique Castle Themed Camouflage Ahead Of Global Debut

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has officially showcased the highly-awaited Alcazar 7-seater SUV ahead of its global debut. The South Korean carmaker has announced the culmination of durability tests being conducted on the upcoming premium SUV that has been draped in a unique castle theme camouflage symbolising its moniker. The teaser video gives us a first-hand glimpse of the Alcazar SUV highlighting its bold C-Pillar, LED headlights, diamond-cut alloy wheels and other elements. It is one of the most awaited cars from the stable of Hyundai, which is scheduled to make its global debut on April 6, 2021.

Dimensionally, the Hyundai Alcazar is likely to be longer than Creta by 30 mm while the wheelbase could increase by 20 mm.

The name 'Alcazar' refers to a type of Moorish castle or palace of medieval times. Moreover, the unique castle theme camouflage exemplifies castles and palaces, while creating a distinctive image of the SUV. The carmaker says the upcoming Alcazar SUV has been extensively tested on various terrains such as rough roads, fast-paced highways, hilly terrains and even in challenging weather conditions.

It was last month when Hyundai released new design sketches of the SUV suggesting that the rear and rear quarter area will be a lot more different than that of the Creta. Essentially, it is a three-row version of the Creta, which will be offered in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. Additionally, the length and wheelbase of the SUV are likely to be increased by 30 mm and 20 mm, respectively for accommodating the third row. As for features, it will come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car tech, ventilated seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof among others.

The front fascia of the SUV looks very similar to the 5-seater Creta SUV.

The all-new Hyundai Alcazar is expected to borrow its mechanicals from its younger sibling - the Creta. The 5-seater SUV is currently offered with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol unit. Transmission options are expected to remain unchanged as well. Once launched, the Hyundai Alcazar 7-seater premium SUV will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari.

