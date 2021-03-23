carandbike logo
search

Hyundai Alcazar Design Sketch Revealed; Global Debut Soon

The new design sketches suggest that the rear and rear quarter area will be a lot more different and unlike the Creta's and it will be offers in both six and seven-seater configurations.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Hyundai Alcazar is the three-row derivative of the Hyundai Creta. expand View Photos
The Hyundai Alcazar is the three-row derivative of the Hyundai Creta.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Alcazar is the three-row derivative of the Creta.
  • It will be offered with both six and seven-seater seating configuration.
  • The rear design is fresh and not similar to the Creta's.

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the design sketches of its upcoming SUV- the Alcazar which happens to be the seven-seater derivative of the Creta. And we must say that these fresh design sketches do a good job of hinting at the looks of the SUV. Courtesy some previous spy pictures that surfaced online, we already know that the Alcazar will look quite similar to the Creta at the front end and up to the C-Pillar. Well! The design sketches now suggest that the rear and rear quarter area will be a lot more different than the Creta's.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Hyundai i20 Wins Premium Hatchback Of The Year

jte4rb9o

The Hyundai Alcazar is bigger in dimensions than the Creta.

For starters, it doesn't look disproportionate or like a stretched Creta at all. The D-pillar area has been very well incorporated in the profile and it seems to have a slightly bigger wheelbase too, as the rear overhang looks tight. Even the rear is entirely new featuring a fresh design for the boot gate and sporting new wraparound taillights. The rear bumper too houses a beefier skid plate that brings a sense of robustness to the design language, while the rear windscreen looks a bit upright. Other than these, other elements like the design of the alloy wheels seems to have taken inspirations from the Venue's, just that we expect the Alcazar to get a size bigger- 17-inch alloy wheels. Dimensionally, the Hyundai Alcazar is likely to be longer than Creta by 30 mm while the wheelbase could increase by 20 mm.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Hyundai Creta Bags The Compact SUV Of The Year

mg5aqovo

The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in both six and seven seater configurations.

Now on the inside, the SUV obviously get seats in the third row as well. But the bigger talking point are the captain seats in the second row with proper centre armrest. And so! The Alcazar will be available both in six-seater seating configuration, as well as seven-seater version that should have 60:40 split bench seat in the middle row. Rest of the design remain identical to the Creta's. As for features, it will come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car tech, ventilated seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof among others.

Also Read: Hyundai Staria MPV Officially Teased

0 Comments

Mechanically, the all-new Hyundai Alcazar will borrow its powertrain options from the standard Creta SUV. It will include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol unit. Transmission options are also expected to remain the same. When launched, The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to go on sale in April this year and will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.82 - 17.32 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3829% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
16.8 - 21.4 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
    Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
  • Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
    Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
  • Hyundai Creta Tail Light
    Hyundai Creta Tail Light
  • Hyundai Creta Rear View
    Hyundai Creta Rear View
  • Hyundai Creta Puddle Lamps
    Hyundai Creta Puddle Lamps
  • Hyundai Creta Alloy Wheels
    Hyundai Creta Alloy Wheels
  • Hyundai Creta Grill
    Hyundai Creta Grill
  • Hyundai Creta Headlight
    Hyundai Creta Headlight
  • Hyundai Creta Front View
    Hyundai Creta Front View
  • Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Design
    Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Design
  • Hyundai Creta Strong Body
    Hyundai Creta Strong Body
  • Hyundai Creta Electronic Stability Control
    Hyundai Creta Electronic Stability Control
  • Hyundai Creta Emergency Stop Signal
    Hyundai Creta Emergency Stop Signal
  • Hyundai Creta Vehicle Stability Management
    Hyundai Creta Vehicle Stability Management
  • Hyundai Creta Hill Assist Control
    Hyundai Creta Hill Assist Control
  • Hyundai Creta Burglar Alarm
    Hyundai Creta Burglar Alarm
  • Hyundai Creta Enhanced Luggage Space
    Hyundai Creta Enhanced Luggage Space
  • Hyundai Creta Paddle Shifters
    Hyundai Creta Paddle Shifters
  • Hyundai Creta Airbag
    Hyundai Creta Airbag
  • Hyundai Creta Seat Belt Pretensioner With Load Limiter
    Hyundai Creta Seat Belt Pretensioner With Load Limiter
  • Hyundai Creta Isofix
    Hyundai Creta Isofix
  • Hyundai Creta Rear Window Sunshade
    Hyundai Creta Rear Window Sunshade
  • Hyundai Creta Door Scuff Plates Metallic
    Hyundai Creta Door Scuff Plates Metallic
  • Hyundai Creta Cooled Glove Box
    Hyundai Creta Cooled Glove Box
  • Hyundai Creta Rooftop
    Hyundai Creta Rooftop
  • Hyundai Creta Rearview Camera
    Hyundai Creta Rearview Camera
  • Hyundai Creta Rear Cup Holder
    Hyundai Creta Rear Cup Holder
  • Hyundai Creta Sideview Seating
    Hyundai Creta Sideview Seating
  • Hyundai Creta Dashboard
    Hyundai Creta Dashboard
  • Hyundai Creta Drive Mode Select
    Hyundai Creta Drive Mode Select
  • Hyundai Creta Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
    Hyundai Creta Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • Hyundai Creta Wireless Charger
    Hyundai Creta Wireless Charger
  • Hyundai Creta Blue Ambient Lighting
    Hyundai Creta Blue Ambient Lighting
  • Hyundai Creta 1778cm Supervision Cluster
    Hyundai Creta 1778cm Supervision Cluster
  • Hyundai Creta Bose Premium Sound System
    Hyundai Creta Bose Premium Sound System
  • Hyundai Creta Electro Chromic Mirror
    Hyundai Creta Electro Chromic Mirror
  • Hyundai Creta Blue Link
    Hyundai Creta Blue Link
  • Hyundai Creta Rear Usb Charger
    Hyundai Creta Rear Usb Charger
  • Hyundai Creta Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
    Hyundai Creta Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
  • Hyundai Creta Leather Wrapped D Cut Steering Wheel
    Hyundai Creta Leather Wrapped D Cut Steering Wheel
  • Hyundai Creta 2603cm Infotainment System
    Hyundai Creta 2603cm Infotainment System
  • Hyundai Creta 14 Turbo Petrol Engine
    Hyundai Creta 14 Turbo Petrol Engine
  • Hyundai Creta Usb Fast Charger Along With Another Usb Port
    Hyundai Creta Usb Fast Charger Along With Another Usb Port
  • Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel Audio Controls
    Hyundai Creta Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Hyundai Creta Fully Automatic Temperature Control
    Hyundai Creta Fully Automatic Temperature Control
  • Hyundai Creta Enhanced Seating Space
    Hyundai Creta Enhanced Seating Space
  • Hyundai Creta 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmissiondct
    Hyundai Creta 7 Speed Dual Clutch Transmissiondct
  • Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Manual Transmission
    Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Manual Transmission
  • Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Automatic Intelligent Variable Transmissionivt
    Hyundai Creta 6 Speed Automatic Intelligent Variable Transmissionivt
  • Hyundai Creta 15 Petrol Engine
    Hyundai Creta 15 Petrol Engine
  • Hyundai Creta 15 Diesel Engine
    Hyundai Creta 15 Diesel Engine
  • Hyundai Creta Auto Healthy Air Purifier
    Hyundai Creta Auto Healthy Air Purifier
x
Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.05 Crore
Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 1.05 Crore
Mahindra Bags Order For 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles Worth Rs. 1,056 Crore From Ministry Of Defence
Mahindra Bags Order For 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles Worth Rs. 1,056 Crore From Ministry Of Defence
2021 Audi S5 Sportback Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 79.06 Lakh
2021 Audi S5 Sportback Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 79.06 Lakh
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Introduced In New Colourways
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Introduced In New Colourways
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities