Hyundai Alcazar Design Sketch Revealed; Global Debut Soon

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the design sketches of its upcoming SUV- the Alcazar which happens to be the seven-seater derivative of the Creta. And we must say that these fresh design sketches do a good job of hinting at the looks of the SUV. Courtesy some previous spy pictures that surfaced online, we already know that the Alcazar will look quite similar to the Creta at the front end and up to the C-Pillar. Well! The design sketches now suggest that the rear and rear quarter area will be a lot more different than the Creta's.

The Hyundai Alcazar is bigger in dimensions than the Creta.

For starters, it doesn't look disproportionate or like a stretched Creta at all. The D-pillar area has been very well incorporated in the profile and it seems to have a slightly bigger wheelbase too, as the rear overhang looks tight. Even the rear is entirely new featuring a fresh design for the boot gate and sporting new wraparound taillights. The rear bumper too houses a beefier skid plate that brings a sense of robustness to the design language, while the rear windscreen looks a bit upright. Other than these, other elements like the design of the alloy wheels seems to have taken inspirations from the Venue's, just that we expect the Alcazar to get a size bigger- 17-inch alloy wheels. Dimensionally, the Hyundai Alcazar is likely to be longer than Creta by 30 mm while the wheelbase could increase by 20 mm.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in both six and seven seater configurations.

Now on the inside, the SUV obviously get seats in the third row as well. But the bigger talking point are the captain seats in the second row with proper centre armrest. And so! The Alcazar will be available both in six-seater seating configuration, as well as seven-seater version that should have 60:40 split bench seat in the middle row. Rest of the design remain identical to the Creta's. As for features, it will come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car tech, ventilated seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof among others.

Mechanically, the all-new Hyundai Alcazar will borrow its powertrain options from the standard Creta SUV. It will include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol unit. Transmission options are also expected to remain the same. When launched, The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to go on sale in April this year and will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari.

