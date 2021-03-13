Hyundai Staria MPV Officially Teased

Hyundai has officially released the first images of its upcoming MPV - the Staria. It will be Hyundai's new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup, which will come in two versions. The carmaker has also revealed the Staria Premium, which is a high-end variant of the Staria standard model. The upcoming Staria Premium will be available in select markets. The company aims to take mobility to the next level with the premium version of Staria which comes with premium features and variant-exclusive finishes offering a more luxurious look and feel. Hyundai is expected to reveal more details about its all-new MPV lineup in the coming weeks.

The teaser images reveal the overall silhouette of the Hyundai Staria MPV

The 'Staria' name is derived from two words - 'star' and 'ria' wherein the latter means 'a long narrow area of water formed when a river valley floods'. The carmaker describes the MPV as a future-oriented product with streamlined design characteristics that are defined by one curve gesture silhouettes along with clean and pure body volume. It will come equipped with various driver-centric features and futuristic design elements delivering new experiences for drivers and passengers.

The exterior design of the Staria MPV is strikingly futuristic. The fascia is highlighted by a chrome-finished mesh grille, horizontal DRLs and headlamps positioned just underneath it. There's also a strip of LED DRL running across the front bonnet. The MPV gets massive panoramic windows, lower belt lines, sliding doors, LED taillights and more. On the inside, the Staria MPV will sport a dual-tone colour theme with a massive dashboard, which looks later simple yet elegant. It also gets a large touchscreen accompanied by touch-sensitive controls. The MPV will get captain seats in the second row, probably for the top-end Staria Premium, offering premium comfort and convenience, making it ideal for both business and family use. There is no official word from the carmaker regarding the specifications or market launch of the Staria MPV.

The Hyundai Staria MPV boasts a dual-tone theme with a simple dashboard design

SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design said, "STARIA is Hyundai's new MPV lineup that opens up a new mobility era. STARIA will provide a completely new experience and value proposition for customers through its unprecedented design features."

