Upcoming Car Launches In April 2021

Here are all the new car launches that are set to take place in India in April 2021

The first quarter of the 2021 calendar year comes to an end. During this period, we witnessed a lot of action in the Indian automotive industry. There were a host of new launches while the carmakers also previewed new models that will hit the market pretty soon. As we enter the second quarter of the year, a host of new cars are already line-up for launch in April 2021. We list below the cars that are scheduled to be launched in the country this month.

Citroen C5 Aircross

The much-awaited Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be launched in India on April 7, 2021. The carmaker is already accepting pre-bookings for the premium SUV with a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The SUV comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and is locally assembled at the brand's facility in Tamil Nadu. The SUV will be offered in two variants - Feel and Shine. Mechanically, the SUV will employ a 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned to develop 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is will be paired with 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 2021 Kia Seltos will get the new Kia brand logo

2021 Kia Seltos

Kia Motors India is all set to launch the 2021 Seltos compact SUV in India on April 27. The updated version of the SUV will be the first Kia car in India to get the new brand logo. As a reminder, the South Korean carmaker revealed its new brand logo globally earlier this year. It is expected to sport subtle styling revisions to bring a fresh look to the SUV. We don't expect any mechanical changes on the updated Seltos either. Once launched, it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.

The rear design is fresh and not similar to the Creta's.

Hyundai Alcazar

It was last month when Hyundai India dropped design sketches of the upcoming Alcazar SUV, which will be essentially a three-row derivative of its best-selling SUV, the Creta. It will be offered in both six-seater and seven-seater configurations. In terms of dimensions, the SUV will be bigger than its 5-seater Creta by 30 mm while the wheelbase could go up by 20 mm. Under the hood, the SUV is likely to borrow its powertrain options from its young sibling. It will include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol unit. Transmission options are also expected to remain unchanged.

The BMW 6GT is likely to get the same engine options before

BMW 6 Series GT Facelift

The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT facelift will go on sale in India on April 8. The grand tourer made its global debut last year. The car will receive updated styling along with more equipment. The facelifted model is expected to get the same engine options as that of the current model. It gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol (630i), a 2.0-litre turbo diesel (620d) and a 3.0-litre straight six diesel (630d). Transmission options will include an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

