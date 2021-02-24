New Hyundai 7-Seater SUV To Be Called Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar will make its global debut in India soon, and ours will be the first market to get it

Hyundai Motor India has announced the official name of its upcoming 7-seater premium SUV. Christened Hyundai Alcazar, the new SUV will essentially be the 7-seater version of the second-generation Creta, which was launched last year. Interestingly, we already suspected that Alcazar would be the official name of the new SUV given the fact that the company had trademarked the name in India back in June 2020. The new Hyundai Alcazar will make its global debut in India this year, and ours will be the first market to get it.

Also Read: Hyundai Trademarks Alcazar Name For New SUV In India

Now, the name Alcazar itself refers to a type of Moorish castle or palace of the medieval times, that is where, Hyundai says, its new 7-seater SUV draws inspiration from, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity. The company also says that the new Alcazar will also match the "ambitions of Sophisticated, Innovative and Tech Savvy customers".

The name Alcazar itself refers to a type of Moorish castle or palace of the medieval times

Commenting on the announcement, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new-age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the Global Debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is 'Made in India' and 'Made First for India'."

We have already seen several spy photos of the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar, spotted while undergoing testing in India and South Korea. While the test mules were always heavily camouflaged, based on the exposed sections we already know that the SUV will share its styling elements with the Creta, however, we will get to see a whole bunch of updates like new alloy wheels, a revised rear section with new taillamps and of course, a larger footprint overall.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Creta Based 7 Seater SUV Spotted In India Again​

The new Hyundai Alcazar is expected to share its styling elements with the Creta

The 7-seater Creta-based SUV will be longer than the Creta to accommodate the third row, however, the actual dimensions are still unknown. Based on the previous spy photos, the SUV will get a cascading grille with mesh pattern, split LED headlamps, dual exhaust ports, LED taillamps, front parking sensors, roof rails, revamped bumpers, and more.

With the launch of the Hyundai Alazar, the South Korean carmakers will join the likes of Tata Motors and MG Motor India, who have already launched a three-row version of their respective compact SUVs, Harrier and Hector, in the form of Safari and Hector Plus, respectively. Upon launch, it will compete with the aforementioned models, along with the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.