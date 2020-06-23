Hyundai Trademarks Alcazar Name For New SUV In India

A recently leaked document suggests that Hyundai Motor Company has trademarked the name Alcazar in India. The document reveals that the name has been trademarked for a new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and given the fact that the only new Hyundai SUV currently expected to make its debut is the 7-seated version of the Creta, Alcazar could be its official name. The upcoming 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta is currently undergoing testing in South Korea, and based on the spy photos, it's nearing production.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In Korea

Hyundai Creta 9.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The document reveals that the name has been trademarked for a new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Well, as of now, there have been no clear indications regarding the 7-seater Creta coming to India. However, given how the SUV segment is growing, and the fact the other carmakers like MG Motor India and Tata are gearing up to launch 3-row versions of their compact SUVs, Hyundai is likely to consider bringing the new SUV to India. And the fact that it has trademarked a new SUV name, could be the indication we were waiting for.

The 7-seater version of the Creta is current undergoing testing in South Korea

Compared to the second-generation Hyundai Creta, which was launched in India this year, the new 7-seater SUV will come with several visual updates, including a new front grille with bolder elements. Previous spy photos indicate that the SUV will get similar headlamps and foglamps, but the alloy wheels will be all-new, along with new wheel arch cladding and dual-tone side skirts.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta 7-seater SUV Spied Testing Again In South Korea

The 7-Seater Hyundai Creta gets larger LED taillamps, and a sporty dual-exhaust system, possibly for the turbo-petrol version

The 7-seater version of the Creta, or likely to be called the Hyundai Alcazar, will also get a proper D-pillar with a quarter glass. The SUV will also get new, larger LED taillamps, and a sporty dual-exhaust system, possibly for the turbo-petrol version. The SUV is also likely to get a new tailgate. Furthermore, the new 7-seater SUV will reportedly be 30 mm longer than the Creta, and it will come with a 20 mm longer wheelbase and 10 mm longer rear overhang, to accommodate the third row.

Powertrain options are yet to be announced, however, it's likely to borrow the petrol and diesel mills from the 5-seater Hyundai Creta, which gets a pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, along with a 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol motor in India.

Image Source: MotorBeam / Bobaedream

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.