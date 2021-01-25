New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Hyundai Creta Seven-Seater SUV Spotted Testing In India

The Hyundai Creta-based seven-seater SUV is expected to go on sale in April this year and will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and also the Jeep Compass seven-seater SUV when it will hit our market.

Shubham Parashar
The Hyundai Creta seven-seater SUV is expected to go on sale in April this year.
The Hyundai Creta seven-seater SUV is expected to go on sale in April this year.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Creta seven-seater SUV is expected to go on sale in April.
  • It will offer a longer wheelbase and will be more spacious on the inside.
  • It will also borrow design elements from the standard Hyundai Creta.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta seven-seater SUV has been spotted testing yet again ahead of its launch. The SUV has been doing the rounds in India for quite some time now and we have seen multiple spy pictures of the car. The latest pictures give us a view of the test mule's rear end and the most apparent bit, of course, is the extended third-row and the D-Pillar that's been pushed back. The 7-seater vehicle is likely to have a substantially longer wheelbase as well, hinting at a comparatively more spacious cabin on the inside.

Also Read: New Hyundai Bayon Crossover Images Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

beg3qsb

The Hyundai Creta seven-seater will have a longer wheelbase and will be more spacious on the inside.

As seen in some of the spy pictures previously, the prototype sports the same alloy wheels that look similar to the ones seen on the Venue subcompact SUV, but are a size bigger. The SUV will also get Hyundai's cascading grille with a mesh pattern, split LED headlamps, dual exhaust ports, LED taillamps, front parking sensors, roof rails and revamped bumpers among others. Dimensionally, the Hyundai Creta seven-seater is likely to be longer than Creta by 30 mm while the wheelbase could increase by 20 mm. On the inside, the SUV will obviously get seats in the row. As for features, it will come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car tech, ventilated seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof among others.

Also Read: Hyundai India Provides Kona electric To IIT Delhi For Research

91iuj0c8

Alloy wheels on the Hyundai Creta seven-seater looks a bit similar to the ones seen on the Hyundai Venue.

Mechanically, the all-new Hyundai seven-seater SUV will borrow its powertrain options from the standard Creta SUV. It will include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre GDI turbocharged petrol unit. Transmission options are also expected to remain the same. When launched, The Hyundai Creta-based seven-seater SUV is expected to go on sale in April this year and will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari.

Image Source: WeGuide.Auto Via Instagram

Tesla Likely To Set Up Its Base For India Operations In Gujarat
Tesla Likely To Set Up Its Base For India Operations In Gujarat
Germany Urges Taiwan To Help Ease Auto Chip Shortage
Germany Urges Taiwan To Help Ease Auto Chip Shortage
Okinawa Autotech To Make An Investment Of Rs. 150 Crore For A New Manufacturing Unit In Rajasthan
Okinawa Autotech To Make An Investment Of Rs. 150 Crore For A New Manufacturing Unit In Rajasthan
Nissan To Source More UK Batteries As Part Of Brexit Deal 'Opportunity'
Nissan To Source More UK Batteries As Part Of Brexit Deal 'Opportunity'
