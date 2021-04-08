carandbike logo
Hyundai Alcazar Revealed; Engine Specifications And Other Details Out

The Hyundai Alcazar is the latest SUV from the company sharing its underpinnings with the Creta. Here's a look at the complete engine specifications and other details that the SUV will offer.

Ameya Naik
26,199  Views
The Hyundai Alcazar will go on sale in India later this year expand View Photos
The Hyundai Alcazar will go on sale in India later this year

Hyundai India is all set to launch its 7-seater SUV in the country called Alcazar and the company has let on a few details ahead of its debut in the country. While the dimensions of the car still haven't been shared by the company, we know the wheelbase for now. The Alcazar comes with a wheelbase of 2760 mm which is 150mm more than the SUV it is based on – the Creta (2610 mm). But the main details are of the engine options that will be available on the car.

The Alcazar will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 2-litre unit churning out 157 bhp and 191 Nm of torque. The diesel is a 1.5-litre unit that is capable of pushing out  113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

The Hyundai Alcazar gets a longer wheelbase than the Creta by 150 mm

There are some changes made to the suspension setup as well. It gets a hydraulic rebound stopper in the front strut while the upright rear shock absorber is said to improve body control. Hyundai has also said that the Alcazar will come with 18-inch alloy wheels.

While not a lot is known about the cabin yet, we know for a fact that the Alcazar will feature 3rd row seating and it will be available with black or brown upholstery. All three rows will get air-con vents and the last row will come with reclining seats as well. Apart from this, features on the car include ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and more.
The Alcazar will make its world debut in India in April and the price of the car will be announced in May this year.

