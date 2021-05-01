carandbike logo
Car Sales April 2021: Maruti Suzuki Records Month-on-Month Growth of 2.37 Per Cent

Even Maruti Suzuki recorded nil sales in April last year when the entire nation was under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has recorded a month-on-month (MoM) sales growth of 2.37 per cent in April 2021 selling 1,59,691 units as compared to 1,55,983 units sold in March 2021. Even Maruti Suzuki recorded nil sales in April last year when the entire nation was under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, compared to sales in the corresponding month in 2019, the company has recorded 11.48 per cent growth as it sold just 1,43,245 units.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Production Not Hampered Due To COVID-19 So Far: Chairman RC Bhargava

mp7637kg

Maruti Suzuki has shut its plant for annual maintenance.

Now, it should also be noted that FY2019-20 was a period of prolonged slowdown in auto sales, hence 2018 is believed to give a better perspective which was a period of healthy growth. And when taking April 2018 as the base, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a dip in sales of 7.68 per cent as it sold 1,72,986 units in April 2018. Coming back to the current scenario, sales in April 2021 are not at par with previous expectations as India is again hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is witnessing partial lockdown in several states. Moreover, footfalls and enquiries across the country have started deteriorating drastically, taking a toll on auto sales.

Also Read: COVID-19: Maruti Advances Annual Maintenance Shutdown To Coincide With Govt Call To Halt Industrial Use Of Oxygen

scud1sj8

Maruti Suzuki has recorded a flat growth in compact segment.

Compared to April 2019, Maruti Suzuki has recorded a growth of 9.99 per cent in the entry-level mini segment with models like S-Presso and Alto selling 25,041 units in the last month against 22,766 units sold in April 2019. Sales of models like the Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Tour S in the compact car segment remained flat (0.23 per cent) at 72,318 units as compared to 72,146 units sold in the same month in 2019. Sales of the Ciaz in the mid-size sedan segment went down by 43.81 per cent at 1567 units as compared to 2789 units sold in April 2019. The UV segment with models like the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross and Eeco saw an uptick of 3.42 per cent selling 1,35,879 units as compared to 1,31,385 units sold in the corresponding month in 2019.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Announces FY2021 Q4 Results, Net Profit Dips By 9.7%

r9b77hb8

Maruti Suzuki recorded a growth of 3.42 per cent in UV segment.

Sales of Super Carry LCV went down by 45.14 per cent selling 1272 units as against 2319 units sold in April 2019. Then, Maruti has sold 5303 units of the Vitara Brezza dubbed Urban Cruiser and Baleno dubbed Glanza to Toyota, as compared to 364 units sold in April 2019. Overall sales in the domestic market surged by 6.25 per cent selling 1,42,454 units last month as against 1,34,068 units sold in the same month in 2019. As far as exports are concerned, the carmaker has 17,237 units last month as compared to just 632 units exported in the same month last year (April 2020), registering a year-on-year (YoY) 2627.37 per cent. Exports were also subdued last year in April due to the ongoing crisis. The company exported 9177 units in April 2019, which is a growth of 87.82 per cent this year.

Auto Sales April 2021: Mahindra Sells 18,285 Passenger Vehicles; Registers 9.5% Growth Month-On-Month
Auto Sales April 2021: Mahindra Sells 18,285 Passenger Vehicles; Registers 9.5% Growth Month-On-Month
2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India
2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Revealed With New Tech, More Power And Safety Aids
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Revealed With New Tech, More Power And Safety Aids
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar No More
Indian Auto Industry Loses A Stalwart: Jagdish Khattar No More
