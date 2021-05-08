carandbike logo
COVID-19 Crisis: Maruti Suzuki India Extends Maintenance Shutdown Till May 16, 2021

In a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Maruti Suzuki India has extended the maintenance shutdown till May 16, 2021.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Published:
1,057  Views
The carmaker took this decision in the view of the current pandemic situation in the country expand View Photos
The carmaker took this decision in the view of the current pandemic situation in the country

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India had announced that both its Gurugram and Manesar plants would remain shut from May 1 to May 9, 2021, due to annual maintenance work. The carmaker had also announced that Suzuki Motor Gujarat, the wholly-owned plant of Maruti's parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation took the same decision for its factory. The company has now announced an extension of its annual maintenance program till May 16, 2021, through a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Also Read: COVID-19: Maruti Advances Annual Maintenance Shutdown To Coincide With Govt Call To Halt Industrial Use Of Oxygen

The carmaker confirmed that some activities will continue at the plants

The Indo-Japanese carmaker took this decision given the current COVID-19 situation in the country. However, some activities will continue at the plants.

This decision of Maruti Suzuki coincides with the Government of India's call to OEMs to free up industrial oxygen consumption, which could instead be used for medical purpose.

