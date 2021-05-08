COVID-19 Crisis: Maruti Suzuki India Extends Maintenance Shutdown Till May 16, 2021

The carmaker took this decision in the view of the current pandemic situation in the country

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India had announced that both its Gurugram and Manesar plants would remain shut from May 1 to May 9, 2021, due to annual maintenance work. The carmaker had also announced that Suzuki Motor Gujarat, the wholly-owned plant of Maruti's parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation took the same decision for its factory. The company has now announced an extension of its annual maintenance program till May 16, 2021, through a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The carmaker confirmed that some activities will continue at the plants

The Indo-Japanese carmaker took this decision given the current COVID-19 situation in the country. However, some activities will continue at the plants.

This decision of Maruti Suzuki coincides with the Government of India's call to OEMs to free up industrial oxygen consumption, which could instead be used for medical purpose.

