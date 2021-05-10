COVID-19: Mahindra Rolls Out 'Oxygen On Wheels' Initiative In Punjab

After extending its 'Oxygen on Wheels' (O2W) project in the national capital, Mahindra Group has rolled out this free service initiative in Punjab. As the entire nation is presently dealing with an acute shortage of medical oxygen amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company stepped in with the O2W project to ensure a swift supply of oxygen in most affected areas. It has partnered with civic administration and hospitals to bridge the gap between the supply and demand of medical oxygen. The company is now adding more cities to transport medical oxygen cylinders to hospitals and other medical facilities.

Oxygen On Wheels goes live in #Punjab today.

The project was initially rolled out in Maharashtra with over 100 Mahindra vehicles were deployed ferrying oxygen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nasik and Nagpur. The company is working on creating a seamless supply of lifesaving oxygen to hospitals and medical centres. Given the overwhelming response, the company is also considering delivering oxygen cylinders directly to patients' homes.

Additionally, the Group is closely working with the Government to set up oxygen plants and building isolation centres. Moreover, Mahindra plants, as well as suppliers, are not using oxygen for any industrial activity.

Mahindra's ‘Oxygen on wheels' initiative was recently rolled out in Delhi

As per the state health department, Punjab reported 8531 new COVID-19 cases and 191 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases increased to 74,343 from 71,948. According to Health Ministry, over 3.6 lakh positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

