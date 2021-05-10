Honda India Foundation has announced COVID-19 support and relief measures, earmarking a sum of ₹ 6.5 crore to support state governments in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Honda India Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India, including Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Honda Cars India, Honda India Power Products, Honda R&D India and Honda Access India. As part of the aid, the Honda India Foundation will be setting up temporary COVID Care isolation centres and oxygen production plants, among other relief measures.

Atsushi Ogata, Chairman, Honda India Foundation, is the President, Managing Director and CEO of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

"This second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us adversely. At this hour of need, it is imperative that more individuals and organisations come forward to help in cohesion and we do our best for the community we operate in and for the country, at large. We hope that these efforts by the government and the industry can help families as they tide through this calamity. We are working with various stakeholders to ensure that on-ground efforts can run seamlessly. It is time to stand together for each other, with the belief that we will sail through this," said Atsushi Ogata, Chairman, Honda India Foundation.

The Foundation is setting up a 100-bed COVID care facility at Honda's warehouse facility in Manesar in Haryana and another 50-100 bed facility at the Government Girl School in Tapukara, Rajasthan. These temporary COVID-19 care centres are expected to commence operation from next week onwards. Similar isolation centres are being explored in other locations.

The foundation is also working with state governments to set up oxygen production plants in the districts of Kolar (Karnataka), Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Alwar (Rajasthan) and Manesar (Haryana). Honda India Foundation has already started an extensive distribution exercise to help the local administration's efforts in all the 5 states by providing Protection kits (PPE, Mask, Sanitisers) and food packets for front line warriors and medical equipment such as pulse oximeter, thermometers, oxygen concentrators for government hospitals in rural areas.

India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company have also announced COVID-19 relief measures. Hero has offered PPE kits, and two-wheelers for health authorities, along with other measures. TVS Motor Company has pledged ₹ 40 crore along with Sundaram Clayton and its group companies to provide oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, medicines and medical equipment across the country.

