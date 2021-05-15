Mahindra To Cover COVID-19 Vaccination Expenses Of Dealer Employees

Mahindra & Mahindra, the utility manufacturer has decided to cover COVID-19 vaccination expenses of the manpower employed at its dealerships across the country. As reported by PTI, the company told this to its dealer partners in a letter dated May 13, 2021. The Indian automaker is extending support to channel partners by providing monetary support and insurance to dealer staff. Reacting to this decision taken by the company, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, "We have to walk the talk if we say that our dealer partners are part of our family."

The company said to its dealers, "In order to encourage vaccination of each and every employee, the organization will reimburse the vaccination expenses of all dealer manpower subject to a maximum of ₹ 1500 per person, for both the doses. This will be applicable till 31 March 2022."

In the last two months, company and dealership associates have gone through hardships because of the second wave of COVID-19. Acknowledging the same, the automaker has planned to extend support to the people working at its dealerships. Moreover, the company has already taken necessary initiatives to safeguard permanent employees on dealership payrolls since January 1, 2021.

The company will also provide one-year medical insurance to its dealer employees for COVID-19 treatment covering an amount of ₹ 1 lakh. The amount will include home quarantine assistance of up to ₹ 10,000 and will be a one-time expense for the next one year.

In the case of an unfortunate demise of a dealer employee due to COVID-19, the company will pay an amount of ₹ 2.5 lakh to the deceased employee's family. Additionally, an equal amount will be contributed by the dealership as a part of monetary support to the family. This will apply from February 1 to August 31, 2021.

Several auto manufacturers are rolling out relief programs for their employees to provide them monetary support amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Bajaj Auto recently announced several measures that it has taken for its staff including monetary support to the family of the deceased for two years. The company will also assist in dependant children's education till graduation in any field of their choice. In addition to this, there will be 5-year hospitalisation insurance for all family members of the employee who may have died due to COVID-19.

