Mahindra Marazzo Automatic Confirmed; Launch Details Revealed

While there are reports online which suggest that Mahindra may look to discontinue the Marazzo, the opposite of it is true. Mahindra confirms that not only will the Marazzo continue to be on sale but Mahindra will launch the MPV with an 'AutoShift' gearbox option very soon. AutoShift is Mahindra-speak for AMT. In fact, test units of the Marazzo with 'Autoshift' badging were spotted way back in November 2020. Team carandbike reached out to Mahindra and Mahindra with a query directed at discontinuation of the Marazzo and the KUV100. And the company responded with the following statement.

Mahindra Marazzo Automatic spied (Photo Credit: TeamBHP)

"The Marazzo and the KUV100 are an integral part of our product portfolio. In fact we have invested and launched the BS6 versions of both the Marazzo and the KUV100. We keep upgrading our products from time to time and one can soon expect the Marazzo, to be launched with an AutoShift transmission. The KUV100 is popular in many global markets and we are delighted with its increasing export volumes. All these clearly clarify our commitment to these brands as a part of our product portfolio."

Mahindra says it is committed to keep the Marazzo and the KUV100 in its model portfolio for India. The company says it sees an increase in the export volumes of the KUV100 so, there is likely to be no intention of discontinuing that model as well.

(Mahindra said that it will launch the AMT variant of the Marazzo soon)

Under the hood, the Mahindra Marazzo AMT is likely to get the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine which is BS6 compliant and makes 121 bhp of max power at 3,500 rpm along with 300 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. There is an option of a six-speed manual gearbox as well.

