New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spotted With 'Autoshift' Badging

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is spotted bearing an 'Auto-Shift' badging on the lower-left corner of the tailgate. We get to see similar badging on the XUV300 automatic variants.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra could use a 1.5-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed automatic unit expand View Photos
Mahindra could use a 1.5-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed automatic unit

Highlights

  • Marazzo test mule gets Autoshift badge on lower left corner of tailgate
  • Mahindra Marazzo Automatic is likely to be offered in both petrol & diese
  • The BS6 Mahindra Marazzo comes in 3 variants in both 7- & 8-seater option

The next generation Thar has brought in a lot of success for Mahindra, so much so, that the company is ramping up its producion. But there's a lot more coming in 2021. The new generation XUV500, all-new Scorpio, and the BS6 compliant TUV300 SUVs and much more. While these cars are scheduled to arrive in the near future, the company has an immediate plan for others like the Marazzo automatic. A test mule was recently spied alongside the recently launched Mahindra Thar.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website​

kpj6j5ag

The Mahindra Marazzo test mule gets Autoshift badging at the rear

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV debuted in India with a manual gearbox only. We are yet to see the car with the automatic transmission, and the same is expected to happen soon. A closer look at the spy picture reveals that the test vehicle appears similar to the regular version of the MPV. It bears an 'Auto-Shift' badging on the lower-left corner of the tailgate. We get to see similar badging on the XUV300 automatic variants. So, it is safe to assume that the test car spotted is an automatic variant of the Marazzo MPV.

Under the hood, the Marazzo MPV comes powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is a BS6 compliant motor. It is tuned to produce 121 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The brand might use the same oil burner on the automatic version. We also expect the company might use the new 1.5-litre mStallion petrol motor. The new turbo petrol mill is rumoured to make 161 bhp and 280 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties could be carried out by 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT gearbox options.

Newsbeep
4gn8hres

BS6 Mahindra Marazzo is priced in India from ₹ 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels​

Presently, the Mahindra Marazzo MPV is offered in three variants - M2, M4+ & M6+ with 7-seater and 8-seater configurations. It is priced in India at ₹ 11.25 lakh and go up to ₹ 13.51 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, it will compete against Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crysta and the XL6.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'
FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Tata Motors To Supply 25 Ace CNG Tippers To Vijaywada Municipal Corporation
Tata Motors To Supply 25 Ace CNG Tippers To Vijaywada Municipal Corporation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spotted With 'Autoshift' Badging
Mahindra Marazzo MPV Spotted With 'Autoshift' Badging
FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'
FCA And Groupe PSA's Reveal Logo Of Brand 'Stellantis'
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Tata Motors To Supply 25 Ace CNG Tippers To Vijaywada Municipal Corporation
Tata Motors To Supply 25 Ace CNG Tippers To Vijaywada Municipal Corporation
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website; Company Says Higher Variants More In Demand
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website; Company Says Higher Variants More In Demand
BharatBenz Bags Order for 20 AC Buses from Assam State Transport Corporation
BharatBenz Bags Order for 20 AC Buses from Assam State Transport Corporation
Hyderabad To Get A New Racetrack Soon With The Pista Motor Raceway
Hyderabad To Get A New Racetrack Soon With The Pista Motor Raceway
Maruti Suzuki Records 52 Per Cent Production Growth In October 2020
Maruti Suzuki Records 52 Per Cent Production Growth In October 2020
Vehicle Registrations Drop 24% In October 2020; Sees 5% MoM Growth Over September
Vehicle Registrations Drop 24% In October 2020; Sees 5% MoM Growth Over September
BMW’s Batman-Like Electric Powered Wingsuit Does 300 kmph
BMW’s Batman-Like Electric Powered Wingsuit Does 300 kmph
Diwali 2020: Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Renault Cars
Diwali 2020: Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Renault Cars
Mazda Posts Second-Quarter Loss, But Helped By Rebound In North America Sales
Mazda Posts Second-Quarter Loss, But Helped By Rebound In North America Sales
Nissan Plots Digital Course For Car Sales In A Post-Pandemic World
Nissan Plots Digital Course For Car Sales In A Post-Pandemic World
MotoGP: Joan Mir Takes Maiden Win In European GP, Extends Points Lead For World Title
MotoGP: Joan Mir Takes Maiden Win In European GP, Extends Points Lead For World Title
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website; Company Says Higher Variants More In Demand
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website; Company Says Higher Variants More In Demand
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 11.25 - 13.51 Lakh
EMI Starts
23,3539% / 5 yrs
Compact MPV
Diesel
Manual
17.6 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Ducati Panigale V2, Mahindra Marazzo BS6, BS6 Honda Jazz
04:20
Ducati Panigale V2, Mahindra Marazzo BS6, BS6 Honda Jazz
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Aug-20 08:55 PM IST
Honda Brio Discontinued, Mahindra Marazzo Bookings, BMW S1000RR Launch
02:56
Honda Brio Discontinued, Mahindra Marazzo Bookings, BMW S1000RR Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Feb-19 07:12 PM IST
Mahindra Marazzo Variant, Jeep Compass New Variant, BMW R1250 GS bookings
02:56
Mahindra Marazzo Variant, Jeep Compass New Variant, BMW R1250 GS bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jan-19 09:59 PM IST
Sponsored: Mahindra Marazzo | Cool Tech | NDTV Carandbike
02:46
Sponsored: Mahindra Marazzo | Cool Tech | NDTV Carandbike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Dec-18 10:00 AM IST
Tata Nexon And Mahindra Marazzo Crash Test, Tata Harrier Drive
20:48
Tata Nexon And Mahindra Marazzo Crash Test, Tata Harrier Drive
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 08-Dec-18 08:30 PM IST
Child Lock On Cabs, Tata Nexon, Mahindra Marazzo
03:40
Child Lock On Cabs, Tata Nexon, Mahindra Marazzo
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Dec-18 09:35 PM IST
Exclusive: Mahindra Marazzo Gets 4 Stars in Crash Test
03:37
Exclusive: Mahindra Marazzo Gets 4 Stars in Crash Test
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Dec-18 01:44 PM IST
Sponsored: Mahindra Marazzo | Incredibly Spacious | NDTV carandbike
02:39
Sponsored: Mahindra Marazzo | Incredibly Spacious | NDTV carandbike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Dec-18 10:00 AM IST
Mahindra Marazzo Corbett Drive
03:58
Mahindra Marazzo Corbett Drive
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-18 05:35 PM IST
Sponsored: Mahindra Marazzo | Quietest Cabin | NDTV carandbike
02:51
Sponsored: Mahindra Marazzo | Quietest Cabin | NDTV carandbike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Nov-18 11:56 AM IST
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Marazzo Exterier Fog Lamp
Marazzo Exterier Fog Lamp
Marazzo Exterier Head Lamps
Marazzo Exterier Head Lamps
Marazzo Exterier Indicators
Marazzo Exterier Indicators
Marazzo Exterier Inspiration
Marazzo Exterier Inspiration
Marazzo Exterier Lamp
Marazzo Exterier Lamp
Marazzo Exterier Led Stop Lamp
Marazzo Exterier Led Stop Lamp
Exterier Cornering Lamps
Exterier Cornering Lamps
Exterier Parking Camara And Sensor
Exterier Parking Camara And Sensor
Interier Child Seat Mounts
Interier Child Seat Mounts
Interier Cruise Control
Interier Cruise Control
Interier Dual Airbags
Interier Dual Airbags
Interier Ecomode
Interier Ecomode
Interier Ecosense Technology
Interier Ecosense Technology
Interier Emergency Call
Interier Emergency Call
Interier Infortainment
Interier Infortainment
Interier Parking Brake
Interier Parking Brake
Interier Sunshade
Interier Sunshade
Marazzo Seating
Marazzo Seating
Marazzo Engine
Marazzo Engine
Marazzo Interier Adjustable Driver Seat
Marazzo Interier Adjustable Driver Seat
Marazzo Interier Auto Temperature
Marazzo Interier Auto Temperature
Marazzo Interier Dashboard
Marazzo Interier Dashboard
Marazzo Interier Tumble Seat
Marazzo Interier Tumble Seat
Marazzo Interier Chrome Accents
Marazzo Interier Chrome Accents
Marazzo Surround Cooling Tech
Marazzo Surround Cooling Tech
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
2021 Land Rover Discovery Facelift Makes Global Debut With Revised Design, New Tech & Updated Engines
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities