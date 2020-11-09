New Cars and Bikes in India
Mahindra Thar AX STD and AX Variants Removed From Website; Company Says Higher Variants More In Demand

Due to increased demand for AX Optional and LX variants of the new Maindra Thar, the company has stopped taking orders for the lower-spec AX STD and AX variants, and they have been removed from the official website as well.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The company has stopped taking orders for the AX STD and AX variants of the Mahindra Thar expand View Photos
The company has stopped taking orders for the AX STD and AX variants of the Mahindra Thar

Highlights

  • Mahindra says that the demand for the AX (O) and LX variants are higher
  • Mahindra has not said whether the AX STD & AX trims will come back or not
  • Currently, the Thar has a waiting period of 5-7 months in India

Mahindra and Mahindra had recently removed the lower-spec AX STD (Standard) and AX variants of the newly launched Thar from the company's official website. With the revision of these variants, currently, only the higher-spec AX Option and LX variants are on sale in India. When we reached out to the company, Mahindra told carandbike, "Due to overwhelming demand, we are currently focussing booking on only the AX (O) and LX variants of the All-New Thar." However, in its email, the company did not mention whether the lower-spec AX STD and AX variants will be re-introduced or not.

Also Read: Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days

afl0l2ng

Only the higher-spec Mahindra Thar AX Option and LX variants of the SUV are currently on offer in India

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 9.80 Lakh

The company recently said that it has received over 20,000 bookings for the new Mahindra Thar so far. As of now, the Thar sees a waiting period of 5-7 months, depending on the variants. To meet the increased orders, the company will be ramping up production from 2,000 units per month to 3,000 units per month by January 2021. So, we would expect the company to bring back at least the AX variants a few months later, once it manages to address the existing demand.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross 20,000 Mark; Up To 7 Months Waiting Period​

lqo8j8mo

Customers can get the new Mahindra Thar with either a convertible soft-top roof or a fixed hard-top roof

Now, the new Mahindra Thar was launched in India, starting at ₹ 9.80 lakh, but with the revision of the variants, the 4x4 SUV is now priced from ₹ 11.90 lakh, going up to ₹ 13.75 lakh. Based on the engine, transmission and roof options, Mahindra still offers about 12 different trims of the Thar. Furthermore, all the variants that are on offer come with the 4-seater cabin layout as standard, which means the side-facing jump seats are no longer on offer with the new Thar. As for roof option, customers still have the option to choose between a convertible soft-top roof or a fixed hard-top roof.

Also Read: DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar

2kttae3s

Between November 7 and 8, the company delivered over 500 units of the new Thar to customers

As for engine and transmission, the new-gen Mahindra Thar is offered with a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that is tuned to make 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel trims get the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Both come with the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Review | 2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained​

0 Comments

Earlier this month, the company kickstarted the deliveries for the new Thar, beginning with the Thar #1, which was delivered to Aakash Minda, the winner of Mahindra's online auction. Later, between November 7 and 8, the company delivered over 500 units of the new Thar to customers.

