Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days

Mahindra & Mahindra, the homegrown automaker today officially announced that it will be conducting delivering 500 units of all-new Thar. The carmaker will be delivering the off-roader SUV across the country starting today. The mega delivery of the SUV will run till November 8, 2020. The all-new Thar will be delivered as per the sequence of bookings received for the available variants. This special initiative marks the onset of the auspicious Diwali festivities, as the carmaker claims that it has received an overwhelming response from across all regions.

The all-new Thar #1 SUV handed over to Aakash Minda

The Indian carmaker commenced the delivery process for the all-new Thar last week by handing over the Thar#1 to Askash Minda, the online auction winner. Moreover, the company has also bagged over 20,000 bookings for the new-generation Thar. Mahindra had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and it is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 units by January to meet the increasing number of orders.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted to mark the onset of Diwali festivities by delivering 500 All-New Thars across the country. As we kickstart our deliveries, I would like to assure our customers of a timely and seamless delivery, going forward.”

The company has crossed a milestone of over 20,000 bookings within a month.

The all-new Mahindra Thar was launched in the country on October 2, 2020. The off-roader SUV is offered in 13 different trim options of the SUV, which are priced from ₹ 9.80 lakh to ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is classified into key trims - AX series and LX series, wherein the former is off-roader focused offering whereas the latter is more lifestyle-oriented. Engine options on the all-new Thar include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor, and both come with the option for a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

