New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days

As a part of the mega delivery process, Mahindra & Mahindra will be delivering 500 units of all-new Thar across the country, between November 7 and November 8, 2020.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
1,692  Views
The new generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, 2020 expand View Photos
The new generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India on October 2, 2020

Highlights

  • 500 units of all-new Mahindra Thar to be delivered in two days in India
  • Mahindra is ramping up production from 2,000 to 3,000 units per month
  • It has received over 20,000 bookings for its new-generation Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra, the homegrown automaker today officially announced that it will be conducting delivering 500 units of all-new Thar. The carmaker will be delivering the off-roader SUV across the country starting today. The mega delivery of the SUV will run till November 8, 2020. The all-new Thar will be delivered as per the sequence of bookings received for the available variants. This special initiative marks the onset of the auspicious Diwali festivities, as the carmaker claims that it has received an overwhelming response from across all regions.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Bookings Cross 20,000 Mark; Up To 7 Months Waiting Period​

f1qhu13

The all-new Thar #1 SUV handed over to Aakash Minda

The Indian carmaker commenced the delivery process for the all-new Thar last week by handing over the Thar#1 to Askash Minda, the online auction winner. Moreover, the company has also bagged over 20,000 bookings for the new-generation Thar. Mahindra had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and it is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 units by January to meet  the increasing number of orders.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Review | 2020 Mahindra Thar Petrol Automatic First Drive

Newsbeep

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained​

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted to mark the onset of Diwali festivities by delivering 500 All-New Thars across the country. As we kickstart our deliveries, I would like to assure our customers of a timely and seamless delivery, going forward.”

Also Read: DC Design Reveals Dress Kit For The New-Generation Mahindra Thar

ci82m5dg

The company has crossed a milestone of over 20,000 bookings within a month.

0 Comments

The all-new Mahindra Thar was launched in the country on October 2, 2020. The off-roader SUV is offered in 13 different trim options of the SUV, which are priced from ₹ 9.80 lakh to ₹ 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is classified into key trims - AX series and LX series, wherein the former is off-roader focused offering whereas the latter is more lifestyle-oriented. Engine options on the all-new Thar include a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor, and both come with the option for a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push
Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
13 - 15.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
03:35
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-20 08:24 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
05:30
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
07:12
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 07:38 PM IST
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
04:04
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 04:19 PM IST
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
03:24
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Oct-20 06:06 PM IST
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
03:42
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Sep-20 09:24 PM IST
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
17:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Sep-20 06:46 PM IST
Sound System
Sound System
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Automatic Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Frontview
Frontview
Sideview
Sideview
Rearview
Rearview
Front Grille
Front Grille
Headlight
Headlight
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Airbag
Airbag
Strong Body
Strong Body
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Stability Control
Stability Control
Hill Assist Control
Hill Assist Control
Spacious Cabin
Spacious Cabin
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Adjustable Driver Seat
Adjustable Driver Seat
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities