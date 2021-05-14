Mahindra Has No Plans To Discontinue Marazzo And KUV100 In India

Following the rumours about Mahindra planning to discontinue the Marazzo MPV and KUV100 tallboy hatchback in India, the company has now confirmed that it has no plan to discontinue the two model in India. The home-grown utility vehicle manufacturer has told carandbike that both the models are an "integral part" of the company's portfolio and that Mahindra plans to introduce more upgrades in the coming months. In fact, the company has also confirmed that it is working on the AMT version of the Marazzo, which will come with the company's AutoShift technology.

Replying to our query regarding the two models, Mahindra's official spokesperson said, "The Marazzo and the KUV100 are an integral part of our product portfolio. In fact, we have invested and launched the BS6 versions of both the Marazzo and the KUV100. We keep upgrading our products from time to time and one can soon expect the Marazzo, to be launched with an AutoShift transmission. The KUV100 is popular in many global markets and we are delighted with its increasing export volumes. All these clearly clarify our commitment to these brands as a part of our product portfolio."

In April 2021, Mahindra produced 597 units of the KUV100, out of which 5 units were sold in India, and 312 units were exported to other markets. During the same month, the company manufactured 145 units of the Mahindra Marazzo, out of which 161 units were sold in India. Interestingly, Mahindra has already introduced the electric version of the KUV100 as well, and that too is expected to go on sale in India soon.

Right now, the Mahindra Marazzo is offered with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 121 bhp at 3500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 300 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The KUV100, on the other hand, is offered in India only with a 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine, which is tuned to make 82 bhp at 5500 rpm, and a peak torque of 115 Nm at 3500-3600 rpm. That said, the company still produces a diesel version for the export markets, which is powered by the older BS4 compliant 1.2-litre MFalcon D75 turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 77 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque.

