Mahindra's SUV Production In April 2021 Drops 8 Per Cent Over March 2021

Last month the home-grown utility vehicle manufacturer produced 17,704 Sports Utility Vehicles in India, an 8 per cent decline compared to 19,186 units manufactured a month ago, in March 2021.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
In April 2021, Mahindra produced 17,704 Sports Utility Vehicles in India, and 712 electric vehicles
In April 2021, Mahindra produced 17,704 Sports Utility Vehicles in India, and 712 electric vehicles

Highlights

  • Mahindra manufactured 17,704 SUVs in April 2021, seeing an 8% MoM decline
  • In March 2021 the company manufactured 19,186 SUVs in India
  • In April 2021 Mahindra manufactured 712 units of the Treo e-3-Wheeler

Mahindra and Mahindra has witnessed an 8 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) decline in SUV production, in April 2021. Last month the home-grown utility vehicle manufacturer produced 17,704 Sports Utility Vehicles in India, as compared to 19,186 units manufactured a month ago, in March 2021. We must tell you that a year ago, in April 2020, the company's production was zero, because of the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus. However, this year too, in April, several cities and states witnessed selective lockdowns and curfews, which again affected production, resulting in the M-o-M decline.

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: Mahindra Sells 18,285 Passenger Vehicles

Now, we have not included electric vehicles in this category considering Mahindra majorly offers three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles in this space, which includes the Alfa, Supro, and Treo. However, in April 2021 the company only produced Treo electric three-wheeler in India, which stood at 712 units. Compared to the 1064 electric vehicles produced in March 2021, the company saw a Month-on-Month decline of 33 per cent. Again, in April 2020, the company's EV production too stood at zero.

tl3is0sc

In April 2021 the company only produced Treo electric three-wheeler in India, which stood at 712 units

As for sales, the company sold 18,186 utility vehicles in April 2021, while the passenger vehicle business (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 18285 vehicles. Mahindra witnessed a growth of 9.5 per cent in sales compared to March 2021 in the passenger vehicle segment. The company also exported 2005 units from India in April, out of which SUVs accounted for 447 units.

Also Read: Mahindra Names New SUV XUV700

0 Comments

Announcing the sales numbers for April 2021, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. has said, "The month of April registered a growth of 9.5% in our passenger vehicles segment as compared to March 2021. With the increase in lockdown restrictions in many parts of the country we foresee continuing supply chain related production challenges. While demand remains good, there would be some impact in the first quarter as a result of low customer movement and dealership activity due to the lockdown restrictions."

