Daimler India Launches Start-Up Sparks, A Platform For Early Stage Start-Ups To Pitch Their Ideas

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has launched a global competition 'Startup Sparks' for early-stage start-ups to pitch their ideas. Shortlisted start-ups will receive funding, mentoring and infrastructure support to convert their ideas into Proof of concept.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Highlights

  • This is part of The Farm, an incubator platform to drive innovation
  • The competition open to early-stage startups, SMEs and entrepreneurs
  • Entries will be accepted from December 21, 2020, to January 29, 2021
Tech News

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the launch of a global competition 'Startup Sparks' for early-stage start-ups to pitch their ideas. The new start-up incubator evolved from the company's internal innovation platform 'The Farm', will focus on the fields of Electric Vehicles and Alternate Mobility, Connectivity and Servitization, Future Mobility, and Customised Applications and Industrial Products. The competition will be held entirely online, and start-ups can submit their applications on the Daimler-Truck Asia website. The programme is open to early-stage start-ups, SMEs and entrepreneurs, and entries will be accepted from December 21, 2020, to January 29, 2021.

eke69l9g

Shortlisted start-ups will receive funding, mentoring and infrastructure support to convert their ideas into Proof of concept

The application will be free and the results, post jury pitch session, will be announced in February 2021. The final shortlisted start-ups will get to participate in the pre-incubation module followed by the nine-month incubation program, 'The Farm'. With mentorship, infrastructure and funding support from DICV, academia and domain experts, participants can mature their ideas to the 'proof of concept' stage.

Also Read: BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options

Commenting on the initiative, Satyakam Arya, CEO & Managing Director DICV said, "As the inventors of the first passenger car, omnibus and truck, innovation is a part of Daimler's heritage. We're excited to continue that tradition by launching The Farm, an incubator platform to drive innovation that offers early-stage entrepreneurs and inventors the chance to turn ideas into reality. Our vision is to develop and evolve mobility solutions to embrace a better life for people and the planet."

Newsbeep
melpqlpg

Satyakam Arya, CEO & Managing Director DICV says the new platform will offer early-stage entrepreneurs and inventors the chance to turn ideas into reality

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has organised this initiative in association with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and Invest India. The aim of this collaboration is to bring industry, institutes and the start-up ecosystem closer to strengthen knowledge capital.

Also Read: Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 

Talking about Start-Up Sparks, Rahul Nayar, Vice President, AGNIi Mission, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India / PM-STIAC, Invest India, said, "Technology is revolutionising transport down to its most basic ideas. This offers us the opportunity to move millions of people and goods more quickly, safely, cheaply, and cleanly than ever before. The AGNIi Mission is very happy to collaborate with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to help world-class innovators drive that revolution."

