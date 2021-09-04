Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Appoints Manish Thakore As Its New Chief Financial Officer

Daimler Indian Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced appointing Manish Thakore as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Thakore has replaced Leonardo Piccinini as the CFO of DICV, and he is now also a part of the company's Executive Board. The new appointment came into effect on September 1, 2021, and before this Manish served as the Managing Director of Daimler Financial Services India. This is the second key leadership appointment, at DICV, in less than a month. Earlier in August, the maker of BharatBenz Trucks and Buses appointed Anshum Jain as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Also Read: Daimler India Appoints Anshum Jain As The New Chief Operating Officer

Commenting on the latest appointment, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, "We are pleased to welcome Manish Thakore to take up his new role at DICV. His entrepreneurial mindset, rich financial background and digital transformation experience makes him a perfect fit for our management team. Our customers, dealers, employees and other stakeholders will all certainly benefit from his strong knowledge of the Indian market environment as well as his vast international experience."

Earlier in August, DICV also appointed Anshum Jain as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Manish started his career with Daimler in 2000 as a Fleet Analyst in the USA after which he took over several managerial roles within Truck Credit Management of Daimler's Financial Services business. Between 2011 and 2018, he was part of the management team in the newly established Daimler Financial Services entity in India, where he led credit operations. Later, between 2019 and 2020 Manish served as Vice President of Credit & Key Accounts at the Regional Headquarters of Daimler Financial Services AAP based in Singapore.

Also Read: Daimler India Delivers 20 BharatBenz Buses For Intercity Application In Bihar

Manish Thakore and his team were also responsible for rollout of several digital initiatives

Until recently, he served as the Managing Director of Daimler Financial Services India and was instrumental in improving the profitability of the business with a stronger focus on operational processes such as collections. He and his team were also responsible for introducing Daimler's 'Digital Customer Journey' which saw the rollout of several digital initiatives that enhanced efficiency, reduced process turnaround time, and improved customer experience.