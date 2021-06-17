BMW And Volkswagen Join Quantum Technology Consortium 

BMW and Volkswagen have joined the Quantum technology consortium which features 10 German corporations that strive to develop quantum computing applications for vehicles. The Quantum technology and application consortium (QUTAC) will develop further the fundamentals of quantum computing and applications that could be used in the automotive space.

The founding members of this consortium include BASF, BMW, Boehringer, Ingelheim, Bosch, Infineon, Merck, Munich Re, SAP, Siemens and Volkswagen Group.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

"It is clear to the BMW Group that quantum computing is a pioneering technology that holds great potential for a multitude of applications - from materials research to battery cell chemistry and the future of automated driving using quantum machine learning," says BMW's Frank Weber.

"This technology is at an early stage of development and we want to provide the best possible support for cutting-edge research and its transfer into industrial applications," he added.

Volkswagen has increased the use of big data under Herbert Diess with a partnership with Microsoft as well



The stimulus and future package that the German government has released accommodates for a boost in the development of Quantum Computer technology. The intent is to work together, identify, develop, run trials and share new-age applications. Applications could be developed for logistics, transport, chemicals and the financial sector which these German corporations can explore.

The results and decisions that the consortium comes up with are intended to benefit all participants in the ecosystem, especially in Germany. The QUTAC has to set forth specific steps - which includes the need for the identification of quantum computing in the German economy, and the identification of applications and their implantation at an industrial scale.