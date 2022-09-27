  • Home
  • News
  • BMW India Considering Local Manufacturing Of EVs In Short Term

BMW India Considering Local Manufacturing Of EVs In Short Term

BMW India observed better than expected demand for its electric models and is considering local manufacturing of electric vehicles in India.
authorBy
2 mins read
27-Sep-22 05:05 PM IST
BMW India Considering Local Manufacturing Of EVs In Short Term banner
Highlights
  • BMW India observed better than expected demand for electric models.
  • Its headquarter has already allocated more units of EVs for the Indian market.
  • It is open to local production of electric vehicles in the demand is stable.

BMW India took its time joining the EV fray in our market, but ensured making its foray with a robust product offensive. In just six months, the Bavarian brand introduced three electric models in the Indian market- the MINI Cooper SE Electric hatch, BMW i4 electric sedan and the BMW iX SUV. The company has observed better than expected demand since all the three electric models were sold out within a month, and BMW's headquarters have already allocated more units to BMW India. In fact, the response took BMW by surprise and the company is now considering accelerating local manufacturing plans of electric vehicles in India.

Also Read: BMW Electric Cars Attract One-Year Waiting Period; More Units Allocated For India

Speaking with Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW India said, "Local production we always do when it reaches some kind of a threshold to produce locally. 98 per cent of what we sell today is locally produced. So once electric reaches the threshold and once the technology can be localised, of course we'll do that. This technology is evolving very fast, so don't have to invest looking at a timeframe of 10-15 years anymore. We're looking at very short timeframe now. So we're going to see that the demand is robust enough and stable enough, we invest."

Also Read: Exclusive: BMW Group Headed For A Record Year In India


Pawah also mentioned that the company was preparing its India plant to manufacture electric drivetrains since the BMW i3 made its way to the company's research and training (R&D) centre back in 2018. And the plant is now ready to manufacture all types of drivetrains, be it the conventional petrol or diesel engines, mild-hybrid engines, plug-in hybrid units or electric drivetrains.

Also Read: BMW Group India Records Its Best-Ever Half-Yearly Sales In H1 2022


BMW's arch rivals in India- Mercedes-Benz and Audi also marked their foray in the EV space with completely built units (CBUs) or imported electric vehicles. In fact, it took Mercedes a couple of years to begin with local manufacturing, after witnessing a rise in interest around its EVs, and BMW is likely to follow suit. Taking the CKD route will give BMW India cost advantage, and prices of its EVs are expected to be slashed by around 12 - 15 per cent in they are localised, as in case with any CKD model.

Related Articles
BMW Electric Cars Attract One-Year Waiting Period; More Units Allocated For India
BMW Electric Cars Attract One-Year Waiting Period; More Units Allocated For India
8 days ago
Exclusive: BMW Group Headed For A Record Year In India
Exclusive: BMW Group Headed For A Record Year In India
9 days ago
BMW Group India Denies Reports Of Setting Up Manufacturing Operations In Punjab
BMW Group India Denies Reports Of Setting Up Manufacturing Operations In Punjab
12 days ago
World EV Day 2022: Fastest Charging Electric Cars And SUVs In India
World EV Day 2022: Fastest Charging Electric Cars And SUVs In India
17 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
car
BMW i4
starting @ ₹ 69.9 Lakh
0
8.9
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

BMW Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?