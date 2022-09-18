Exclusive: BMW Group Headed For A Record Year In India

BMW has been one of the leading luxury brands in the automotive space in India, and along with its German rivals - Audi & Mercedes-Benz - it has held a spot in the top 3 luxury automotive brands in India for quite a long time. The BMW Group is also home to the MINI brand, which has given the world some iconic cars, like the MINI Cooper . Not just that, the BMW Group also has a strong presence in the premium two-wheeler segment in the form of BMW Motorrad, which offers some ground breaking models, like the R 1250 GS full-sized adventure motorcycle. In an exclusive conversation with carandbike's editor-in-chief Siddharth Patankar, Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India revealed that BMW Group is headed to a record year growth in 2022.

MINI Electric was launched in India earlier this year.

"First eight months of the year in the car segment, which is the BMW and MINI brand, we've grown by 51%", Vikram Pawah said. "In the motorcycle segment, we've grown by 48%. So record year as of now, in these eight months, also our 15th year of operation, so feels good that we have something to celebrate for after a long time", he added.

BMW i4 was one of multiple launches by the brand this year.

According to Vikram Pawah, the growth is largely driven with the influx of new vehicles for all the 3 brands. While India saw only one new MINI model this year - which was the MINI Electric - BMW India has seen a host of launches, including '50 Jahre M' editions for several models, the new BMW M4 performance sedan , BMW i4 electric sedan, and also the BMW X3 SUV . BMW India also introduced the BMW iX electric SUV late last year, and the multiple models have driven the two brands to report a combined growth of a staggering 51 per cent in the first 8 months of the year.

